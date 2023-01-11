YWCA Dayton announces interim president, CEO

Explore Top leader at YWCA Dayton resigns

YWCA Dayton said McDonald is bringing insight, community relationships, and leadership skills to her role as the interim president and CEO, along with her support for the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. McDonald was previously recognized at YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence awards and has also received YWCA’s Marsha Froelich Survivor Award.

“For more than 150 years, YWCA Dayton has been at the forefront of providing critical services in this community,” McDonald said. “My role is to use my experience and connections to continue to steward that mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.”

McDonald was named a Dayton Magazine 2019 Business Hall of Fame Inductee and was named a Dayton Business Journal “Power 50″ Most Influential Woman honoree. She has also served as an adjunct professor for the online MBA program at the University of Dayton.

A committee has been formed to lead the search for a new long-term president and CEO of YWCA Dayton.