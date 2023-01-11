YWCA Dayton announces interim president, CEO

YWCA Dayton on Wednesday announced Patricia McDonald will act as the organization’s interim president and CEO while the group and its Board of Directors search for a permanent replacement.
McDonald comes to YWCA Dayton with experience acting as an interim CEO at two other local nonprofits — Dayton Society of Natural History (which includes Boonshoft Museum of Discovery) and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.
“With the selection of Pat McDonald, YWCA Dayton will be led by an executive with a demonstrated history of meaningful community presence and involvement,” said board chair Jennifer Heapy. “We’re thrilled she will be serving as interim CEO and using that knowledge to further our mission.”
McDonald’s appointment comes after the previous YWCA Dayton CEO, Shannon Isom, resigned to accept a position as president and CEO of Community Shelter Board in Columbus. Isom had been the CEO of YWCA Dayton since December 2013. Her resignation was effective Jan. 6.
McDonald worked as market president of KeyBank for the Dayton Region and retired in 2017 after 30 years as a local and regional bank executive. McDonald also has 30 years of experience volunteering and serving on local nonprofit boards.
YWCA Dayton said McDonald is bringing insight, community relationships, and leadership skills to her role as the interim president and CEO, along with her support for the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. McDonald was previously recognized at YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence awards and has also received YWCA’s Marsha Froelich Survivor Award.
“For more than 150 years, YWCA Dayton has been at the forefront of providing critical services in this community,” McDonald said. “My role is to use my experience and connections to continue to steward that mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.”
McDonald was named a Dayton Magazine 2019 Business Hall of Fame Inductee and was named a Dayton Business Journal “Power 50″ Most Influential Woman honoree. She has also served as an adjunct professor for the online MBA program at the University of Dayton.
A committee has been formed to lead the search for a new long-term president and CEO of YWCA Dayton.
