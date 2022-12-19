Top leader at YWCA Dayton resigns

YWCA Dayton CEO Shannon Isom has resigned to accept the position as president and CEO of Community Shelter Board in Columbus.
Isom has been the CEO of YWCA Dayton since December 2013. The resignation is effective Jan. 6.
“Shannon’s commitment to the core values of eliminating racism and empowering women cannot be overstated. We are grateful for Shannon’s strategic vision and tireless advocacy. Her vision and leadership will leave the YWCA Dayton well-positioned to continue the work of fighting for women and racial justice. The Board is working closely with the YWCA USA to identify an interim CEO,” said YWCA board chair Jennifer Heapy.
Isom began her professional career working for the YWCA in Columbus as a manager of a trial program in conjunction with the CDC and YWCA USA to ensure marginalized women had access to breast and cervical screenings. Under Isom’s leadership, including her time as the Board Chair, the YWCA Dayton has become the region’s driving force for to eliminate racism and empowering women, a release from the YWCA board said.
During her tenure as CEO, Shannon has received numerous awards, including the Humanitarian Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton, and the National Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
“Shannon has a 20-year track record leading strategic teams,” said Community Shelter Board chair Susan Carroll-Boser in a release. “Shannon will lead our community through economic and regional changes to population size and housing market conditions and position Community Shelter Board to make meaningful impact for people facing homelessness. She has the vision and collaborative skills to guide Community Shelter Board into a new era of achievement.”
In the community, Shannon’s work included serving on numerous boards and committees including board member for the Dayton Downtown Partnership, Co-Op Dayton, Community Appeals Board for the City of Dayton, and Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee. She served on the Executive Advisory Committee for the Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton and as co-chair of Racism is a Public Health Crisis Task Force.
About the Author