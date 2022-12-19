Top leader at YWCA Dayton resigns

Isom has been the CEO of YWCA Dayton since December 2013. The resignation is effective Jan. 6.

“Shannon’s commitment to the core values of eliminating racism and empowering women cannot be overstated. We are grateful for Shannon’s strategic vision and tireless advocacy. Her vision and leadership will leave the YWCA Dayton well-positioned to continue the work of fighting for women and racial justice. The Board is working closely with the YWCA USA to identify an interim CEO,” said YWCA board chair Jennifer Heapy.