YWCA Dayton announces new director

The YWCA Dayton has selected Barbara Ward to be the organization’s new director of development and communications with her more than 20 years of experience in community advocacy on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Barbara Ward to her new position at YWCA Dayton,” said YWCA Dayton President and CEO Terra Fox Williams. “Barbara is an experienced and equity-focused leader who will help us sustain and build key relationships with community partners looking to join us on our mission.”

She was the former associate director of advocacy and outreach and will focus on building philanthropic support to advance YWCA Dayton’s services and programs, which includes the operation of the only domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers found in Montgomery and Preble counties, according to a press release. This also includes four housing programs, teen prevention programming and social justice advocacy.

Previously, Ward served as chair of the Ohio Council of YWCAs, worked to advance YW’s mission in policy and programming internally and externally and was in charge of YW’s Sojourn Leadership and Justice Academy.

Ward also has worked alongside former Mayor Richard Clay Dixon within Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County to bring awareness to the high infant mortality rates.

“YWCA Dayton has been on a mission in this community since it was founded in 1870. That mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all resonates deeply with my personal mission and background,” Ward said. “In my new role, I’m looking forward to creating lasting partnerships and inviting more members of the community to join us in this critical work.”