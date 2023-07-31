YWCA helping domestic violence survivors overcome hidden ‘financial abuse’

Almost 99% of domestic violence survivors report experiencing financial abuse, but YWCA Dayton says it’s not always a well-understood experience.

“When people think about domestic violence, most of the times they think about the physical aspects of abuse and what that may look like physically, but sometimes we may not even think about financial abuse as an aspect of domestic violence, but it is,” said Barbara Ward, associate director of advocacy and outreach. “When you are denied access to work, if your partner tells you, ‘You cannot work,’ or if your partner is making big financial decisions without you or using your credit card without (you knowing), those are all signs of abuse.”

YWCA Dayton is a domestic violence shelter for Montgomery and Preble counties, with a 24/7 domestic violence crisis hotline at 937-222-SAFE. Starting Aug. 1, they are offering resources, particularly for survivors of domestic violence, about financial safety planning and starting over, with the help of volunteers from Wright-Patt Credit Union.

“People don’t always think about financial abuse as abuse. They don’t always count it as part of their domestic violence experience even though it really shapes how they’re able to move forward,” said Kaitlin Schroeder, YWCA Dayton marketing and communications manager.

In addition to being forbidden to work or cut out of financial decisions, it is also common for domestic violence survivors to have their bank accounts controlled or to have loans taken out in their names, Schroeder said. Those and other actions can impact individuals’ credit scores.

“Supporting survivors means recognizing this type of abuse and calling it what it is: abuse. If we are survivor-centered, we need to meet survivors needs for financial information and financial stability,” Ward said.

Financial abuse also can be covered up easily, YWCA Dayton says, making it difficult for others to realize it’s happening. It can also result in poor credit scores, legal issues, or gaps in employment history that add to the difficulty of a survivor becoming independent, as well as further contributing to their isolation, YWCA Dayton’s experts said.

“When you think of abuse, our society thinks of like the shock and awe of physical abuse and harm, like bodily harm,” said Kaitlyn Olsen, clinical manager at YWCA Dayton. “With financial abuse, it is very hidden, and survivors can often say, ‘Oh, I’m just broke. I don’t get paid that much.’ There’s a lot of different ways that maybe they can cover that up, whereas it’s not as easy to cover up a bruise or a different injury.”

Starting Aug. 1, YWCA Dayton will have free workshops from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays using the Moving Ahead Curriculum from the Allstate Foundation, offered at its Central Building at 141 W. Third St., Dayton.

Volunteers from Wright-Patt Credit Union will be available to lead the courses, and there will be opportunities to connect community members with other YWCA services and support groups.

Email advocacy@ywcadayton.org or call 937-461-5550 ext. 121 to register to attend. If you are in crisis, call 937-222-SAFE or chat online with the YWCA Dayton’s hotline team at ywcadayton.org.