Zero juveniles caught breaking Dayton curfew law during sweep

Dayton police officers observed zero violations of the city’s juvenile curfew law during a Friday night sweep, which officials say shows the operation was a success.
“The primary focus of this effort was to ensure the safety and well-being of children in our community,” said Dayton police Major Jason Hall. “We are extremely grateful for the community involvement and the attention this effort received. This additional awareness likely contributed to the result.”
Hall said Dayton police had not conducted a curfew sweep for years, partly because of safety concerns and measures during the COVID pandemic.
Hall said Friday’s efforts included several other organizations and a small number of community volunteers.
Last week, police said they would do a curfew sweep between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday in response to complaints about young people getting in fights and causing property damage, including vandalism.
The sweep primarily focused on the downtown area, but officers planned to look for violations in other parts of the city, including parks where young people have been known to congregate, officials said.
Dayton code prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from loitering in public spaces between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Police had planned to cite juveniles and their parents or guardians for violating the curfew law, which is a minor misdemeanor offense.
