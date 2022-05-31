dayton-daily-news logo
Zero juveniles caught breaking Dayton curfew law during sweep

Dayton police Lt. John Riegel discusses the department's planned juvenile curfew sweep, which will take place Friday night.

CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Dayton police officers observed zero violations of the city’s juvenile curfew law during a Friday night sweep, which officials say shows the operation was a success.

“The primary focus of this effort was to ensure the safety and well-being of children in our community,” said Dayton police Major Jason Hall. “We are extremely grateful for the community involvement and the attention this effort received. This additional awareness likely contributed to the result.”

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department speaks about a double fatal shooting during a media briefing Monday, March 14, 2022, outside the city's public safety building.

JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department speaks about a double fatal shooting during a media briefing Monday, March 14, 2022, outside the city's public safety building. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Hall said Dayton police had not conducted a curfew sweep for years, partly because of safety concerns and measures during the COVID pandemic.

Hall said Friday’s efforts included several other organizations and a small number of community volunteers.

Last week, police said they would do a curfew sweep between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday in response to complaints about young people getting in fights and causing property damage, including vandalism.

The sweep primarily focused on the downtown area, but officers planned to look for violations in other parts of the city, including parks where young people have been known to congregate, officials said.

Dayton code prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from loitering in public spaces between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Dayton Police Department has lost 23 officers this year to retirement and resignation. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Police had planned to cite juveniles and their parents or guardians for violating the curfew law, which is a minor misdemeanor offense.

