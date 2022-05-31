Zero juveniles caught breaking Dayton curfew law during sweep

Last week, police said they would do a curfew sweep between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday in response to complaints about young people getting in fights and causing property damage, including vandalism.

The sweep primarily focused on the downtown area, but officers planned to look for violations in other parts of the city, including parks where young people have been known to congregate, officials said.

Dayton code prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from loitering in public spaces between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Caption The Dayton Police Department has lost 23 officers this year to retirement and resignation. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Caption The Dayton Police Department has lost 23 officers this year to retirement and resignation. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Police had planned to cite juveniles and their parents or guardians for violating the curfew law, which is a minor misdemeanor offense.