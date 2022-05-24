Dayton to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints

City law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a parent or guardian from loitering, idling or loafing on any public street, avenue, alley, park or other public space between the 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with a few exceptions, officials said.

Juveniles caught violating the curfew rules will be taken to the Dayton Police Department’s Central Business District headquarters at 248 Salem Ave.