Dayton to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints

Local News
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department is planning a juvenile curfew sweep on Friday night after officials say they have received complaints about young people fighting and causing property damage during late-night hours.

Juveniles who police officers discover violating the city’s curfew law will be detained and will have to be picked up by a parent or guardian, and the minors and their caretakers will be receive misdemeanor citations, the city said.

City law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a parent or guardian from loitering, idling or loafing on any public street, avenue, alley, park or other public space between the 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with a few exceptions, officials said.

Juveniles caught violating the curfew rules will be taken to the Dayton Police Department’s Central Business District headquarters at 248 Salem Ave.

If a parent or guardian cannot be reached or are unable to pick up the juveniles, they minors be taken to the juvenile detention center until an adult guardian is available, the city said.

