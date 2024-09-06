Mental Health Matters

***

My favorite meal was from Backslope Brewing in Colombia Falls, Mont. I had a ginger bowl (pictured above) that included slow roasted pulled pork, a house ginger sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha mayo and cilantro. This was probably one of the best meals I’ve ever had. I loved that the menu had an Asian twist. My husband had a fried chicken sandwich that was topped with slaw, aioli and a spiced tomato glaze. We also split garlic parmesan fries (pictured below) that we dipped in sriracha mayo.

Quick Bites

🐮 Beavercreek Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations: Franchise Owner Rex Brooking reinvested into his restaurant after 17 years. He said they are doing considerably more business than was ever projected. READ MORE

☕ 7 Brew opens in Springfield with more than 20K combinations: The drive-thru coffee stand is located at 2001 E. Main St. in Springfield near the intersection of South Belmont Avenue.

🍴 The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Centerville: The fast-casual restaurant serves modern interpretations of Mediterranean favorites like gyros and souvlaki plates.

Tell Us

