Dayton Children’s seeks funding for behavioral health crisis center expansion

The expansion of the behavioral health crisis center will double Dayton Children’s assessment capacity, and the new space will allow for the co-location of crisis services with other behavioral health acute services, according to the PDAC submission.

Dayton Children’s crisis center will increase from seven to 12 beds, and the behavioral health unit will go from 24 to 48 beds. The crisis center operates like an emergency department for the behavioral health unit, but they only see mental and behavioral health issues in that center.

Behavioral health is the health care crisis of this generation, according to Dayton Children’s. A survey conducted during the pandemic revealed 17% of high school students and 19% of middle school students in Clark County reported they made plans to attempt suicide, Blankenship said. The data for Montgomery County was not available.

“We are still getting kids, very consistently, coming to our hospital with thoughts of wanting to kill themselves. That’s actually the number one reason that any child is admitted to Dayton Children’s Hospital is for having thoughts of wanting to kill themselves,” Blankenship said.

The hospital said in September that 900 children had been admitted to Dayton Children’s Hospital this year with depression or suicidal thoughts. For all of 2021, that number was 1,097 admissions. Blankenship told the Dayton Daily News previously that when kids leave their behavioral unit, one in seven return in about 30 days.

The budget for the crisis center expansion is $5.9 million, according to the PDAC submission. Approximately $1.9 million are hospital funds. Dayton Children’s has also already received a $2 million donation from CareSource, a Dayton-based insurance and managed care provider. The donation was also made in the honor of Jayda Grant, daughter of Anthony Grant, University of Dayton men’s basketball coach, and his wife, Christina. Jayda passed away in May 2022.

Kids are facing a number of stressors contributing to mental and behavioral health disorders, including social isolation, bullying, and maladaptive coping mechanisms. Social media isn’t helping, either, as Blankenship said it can contribute to isolation, promote those maladaptive coping mechanisms or suicidal thoughts as normal behavior, and also lead to more bullying.

“We know that the severe bullying over social media has increased throughout the pandemic,” Blankenship said.

Dayton Children’s offers parents and caregivers resources through its program, On Our Sleeves. Parents can sign up for free at the hospital’s website and receive kits and monthly newsletters to help parents connect with and talk to their children.

“Once kids start communicating, then they’re going to feel safer and better about talking about mental health issues, too,” Blankenship said. “It’s really huge for kids to be able to have that open communication with their parents.”

