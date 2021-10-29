dayton-daily-news logo
16th annual Pumpkin Chuck spurs fun, learning, camaraderie

A team participates in the human-powered Class C category Oct. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck. The purpose of the event was for people to have fun and stoke student curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math areas. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
By R.J. Oriez, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
12 minutes ago

After being forced to take a year off due to pandemic restrictions, the annual Pumpkin Chuck returned with pumpkins once again arching through the air near the old runways behind the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The event, sponsored by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, was held Oct. 22. It featured four smaller catapults built by local schools and organizations. Two huge machines -- one of which came from western New York – was capable of hurling pumpkins more than a half-mile.

A team participates in the human-powered Class C category Oct. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck. Four competitors would pull on the ropes of a catapult to send a gourd toward a target several hundred feet downrange. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
The purpose of the event was for people to have fun and stoke student curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math areas, according to Scott Steigerwald, lead organizer of this year’s Pumpkin Chuck.

“The idea behind the Pumpkin Chuck was to put on something that was creative and fun, but also inspires the young engineers and scientists to start getting inspired by what you can do when you put your mind and your technical hat on,” Steigerwald said.

“To get these guys and gals out there and have them not only see these pumpkins fly 3,000 feet at 300 mph but actually get out there and talk to the engineers and the builders of these catapults and trebuchets and ask questions, was a great opportunity for them to learn and see some amazing feats,” he added.

David Mollenhauer, Air Force Research Laboratory, loads a pumpkin into the Team ETHOS catapult Oct. 22 during the 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The pumpkin was marked with “E3” all over its shell so officials would know which team made the shot when pieces of it were found a half-mile away. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
The Phoenix, an experimental torsion catapult, sends a pumpkin (upper left) 2,840 feet, more than a half-mile, downrange Oct. 22 during the 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The members of Team ETHOS, which built the Phoenix, are from the Dayton area and most either work at or are affiliated with Wright-Patt. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chris Hess (right) and Patrick Ernst, both with the 88th Civil Engineer Group, measure how far a pumpkin was thrown during the 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck on Oct. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The chuck was sponsored by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate as a STEM event for local schools and organizations. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
