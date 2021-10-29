16th annual Pumpkin Chuck spurs fun, learning, camaraderie

The purpose of the event was for people to have fun and stoke student curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math areas, according to Scott Steigerwald, lead organizer of this year’s Pumpkin Chuck.

“The idea behind the Pumpkin Chuck was to put on something that was creative and fun, but also inspires the young engineers and scientists to start getting inspired by what you can do when you put your mind and your technical hat on,” Steigerwald said.