2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month on horizon

October will mark the 19th year for Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
The CSAM program spans the entire month, raises awareness of cybersecurity’s importance across the nation and ensures everyone (military, civilians, contractors, family members) has the resources they need to be safe and secure online.
This year, the 88th Air Base Wing Cybersecurity Office will host CSAM classes Oct. 3-31 virtually on Microsoft Teams, as well as a few in-person sessions. Most classes last an hour, and continuing education units may be acquired for attending.
The Wing Cybersecurity Office is planning a series of powerful and interesting topics. Speakers have been confirmed from the Ohio Department of Homeland Security, Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Cybersecurity Alliance.
The 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is: “It’s Easy to Stay Safe Online — See Yourself in Cyber.” The hashtags are #CyberForUs and #BeCyberSmart.
For more information and upcoming class registration details, visit the Wing Cybersecurity Office’s CSAM SharePoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22629/compusec/CSAM.
About the Author