2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month on horizon

The CSAM program spans the entire month, raises awareness of cybersecurity’s importance across the nation and ensures everyone (military, civilians, contractors, family members) has the resources they need to be safe and secure online.

This year, the 88th Air Base Wing Cybersecurity Office will host CSAM classes Oct. 3-31 virtually on Microsoft Teams, as well as a few in-person sessions. Most classes last an hour, and continuing education units may be acquired for attending.