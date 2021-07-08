2022 Spark Tank competition seeking transformational ideas

The top five, most innovative and game-changing ideas will be “pitched” to a panel of judges during the AFMC Senior Leader Conference in October 2021. The panel will select the top two ideas as the major command nominees for the 2022 Air Force-wide Spark Tank competition.

“We are searching for ideas capable of delivering revolutionary impact to AFMC and the Air Force,” said Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC deputy commander. “Our AFMC Airmen are among the most innovative in the Air Force, and this is an opportunity for them to see their game-changing ideas come to life and make impacts on our future.”