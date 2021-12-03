21st annual Airmen Cookie Drive set for Dec. 8

· National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Area A

For two decades, unaccompanied Airmen at Wright-Patt have been filled with baked goods and the holiday spirit through this base-wide campaign.

Stacey Underwood, who heads the Wright-Patterson AFB Cookie Drive Committee, knows it will take everyone in the community to come together to help get cookies to the Airmen.

“We need over 20,000 to provide enough for every unaccompanied Airman stationed at Wright-Patterson to receive a dozen cookies,” she said. “We also need volunteers to help package cookies on Dec. 8.”

The event is also important to the community to show Airmen they are not alone during the holidays, organizers say.

“The Airmen Cookie Drive is my favorite event every year. I love seeing the Wright-Patterson community come together to make something special for our Airmen,” Underwood said.

“For Airmen who do not have family with them here at Wright-Patterson, the holidays can be a rough time of year. Receiving a box of cookies gives our Airmen a bit of cheer. It lets our Airmen know their Wright-Patterson family is thinking of them.”

The boxed cookies will be collected and delivered by first sergeants, either to the Airman’s desk or dorm room.

“All of the packaged cookies will be distributed to unaccompanied Airmen, and extra cookies will be distributed to Security Forces, the Medical Center and the Fire Department — should we have any leftovers,” she said.

The Airmen Cookie Drive is sponsored by the Wright-Patterson Enlisted Spouses’ Club, Wright-Patterson Officer Spouses’ Club, First Sergeants Council, USO and Air Force Sergeants Association Kittyhawk Chapter 751.

Any questions may be directed to wrightpattcookies@yahoo.com.