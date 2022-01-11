5 winners selected for XVIII Airborne Corps Dragon’s Lair 6

Each innovation was identified by a service member to solve an inefficiency across the DOD.

As civilian architect, Relleve used his skill set to create a simplified algorithm to predict interior layout using exterior architecture. His goal is to provide an edge for the warfighter in the evolving landscape of conflict. His innovation allows a strike cell to predict the interior layout and cycle-of-life of any building on Earth using AI and machine learning.

The cooling system presented by O’Brien can prevent heat-related injuries to service members in combat and training.

O’Brien said during his presentation that “heat-related injuries have been plaguing the DOD.” He stated, “From 2009-2019 over 17 servicemembers had died from heat injuries, and the DOD has spent over $1 billion on heat injuries.”

The Fort Knox-based Army team developed the gunner restraint system after the tragic death of a fellow soldier due to an M88 roll over incident in 2018. The team searched for a restraint system for the M88 recovery vehicle within the Army supply system but realized that none existed.

After discovering the supply deficiency, the team also realized the gunner did not have proper line of sight to fire the M2 .50-caliber machine gun from the gunner’s turret. Due to the short weapon placement, gunners have to lean back or sit on top of the vehicle to ensure proper aim.

To fix both of these issues, the team fabricated a 14.25-inch metal extension to the M2 mount to extend the gunner’s space and bolted a retractable gunner restraint system to the floor of the M88, much like the harness design used in other tactical vehicles.

“The impact of this is potentially going to be outstanding with saving lives and preventing injuries,” King said. “Having a system to keep you from being ejected from a vehicle in the event of a rollover is potentially lifesaving.”

As winners of Dragon’s Lair 6, the innovators received an Army Meritorious Service Medal, four-day liberty pass and attendance at an army school of their choice. Their idea will be carried forward by the XVIII Airborne Corps to implement across the force.

“The next step is now working with the DOD on a glide path toward implementation for each of the three winning ideas. That’s what we’re working on immediately,” Buccino said.