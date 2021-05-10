88 ABW vice director renews spirit of civilian oath

“My dad was in the Air Force, so I’ve seen them take the oath, and I’m excited and a little nervous to do it, too,” said Kathryn Rogers, a recent Miami University graduate and new finance cost estimator in a developmental position at WPAFB. “I feel like there’s a sense of commitment attached to it, even as a civilian.”

Others were renewing an oath they took years or decades ago and many times since in camouflage.

“I don’t think taking the oath today will be different than when I took it as active duty because I will still be committed to and love the United States,” said Michael Hargett Jr., a program manager in the Special Operations Forces and Personnel Recovery Division at Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “I’ve been in the military for 14 1/2 years, and I’ll continue to do wonderful things for the military. I’m proud to be doing this as a civilian, just as I was as a military person.”

As the civilians finish onboarding, receiving common access cards and meeting new colleagues across Wright-Patt, Leingang said he hopes they will kick off their duties with the spirit of purpose behind the oath.