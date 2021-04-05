88 MDG team makes progress in Detroit

“Our medics are incredibly proud to be part of this effort to help the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan,” said Col. Christian Lyons, 88 MDG commander, “and these Airmen are so excited to be part of the solution for our nation to effectively move beyond the COVID pandemic.”

Wright-Patt teams have been working 11.5-hour days, with 10 committed to vaccination and the other 90 minutes committed to roll call, setup and cleanup.

The 120 Airmen who deployed joined about 2,700 other military medical and support personnel from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force already supporting vaccination efforts in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information regarding the different deployment teams and community vaccination centers, refer to the FEMA playbook at www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-12-2021.pdf.