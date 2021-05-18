dayton-daily-news logo
88th Air Base Wing announces exemplary achievers

Military News | 38 minutes ago
By Richy F. Rosado, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Commander praises ‘extraordinary’ performance of Airmen, leaders

Col. Patrick Miller and other 88th Air Base Wing leaders recognized first-quarter award winners during a virtual commander’s call April 29.

“The ‘top four’ are humbled to serve with you and for you each and every day,” the 88 ABW and installation commander said. “Thanks for what you’re doing. Thanks for being part of this team. Next quarter, I can’t wait to see who’s next.”

Individual and team contributions to the wing and Air Force were highlighted during the call.

A look at the first-quarter winners and categories:

Airman of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies

Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh – WSA

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo – 88th Communications Group

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

1st Lt. Wyatt Chen – 88 CG

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. Andrew Berglund – 88th Medical Group

Civilian Category I

Debra Cook – 88 MDG

Civilian Category II

Shelley Loudermilk – 88 MDG

Civilian Category III

Richard Figliola – 88 MDG

Small Team/Large Team of the Quarter

COVID-19 vaccination center deployment team – WSA

Inspirational Leadership

Maj. Holly Holko – 88 MDG

Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Yesica Vazquez – WSA

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter

Senior Airman Adam Aljabi – 88th Security Forces Squadron

Miller also recognized two Air Force-level award winners. The 2021 Department of the Air Force Exceptional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team of the Year Award was presented to 88 ABW’s SAPR team, while the Brigadier General Wilma Vaught Visionary Leadership Award went to Master Sgt. Stephanie Zengerle, the wing’s career assistance adviser.

“I continue to be amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our team. And, I am humbled to serve alongside you,” Miller said.

2021 Department of the Air Force Exceptional SAPR Team of the Year

The 88 ABW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team:

- April Barrows

- Capt. Bill Bolton

- Annamae Willis

- Kelly Hebert

- Jazmyn Turner

Brigadier General Wilma Vaught Visionary Leadership Award

Master Sgt. Stephanie Zengerle

