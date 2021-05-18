88th Air Base Wing announces exemplary achievers

Col. Patrick Miller and other 88th Air Base Wing leaders recognized first-quarter award winners during a virtual commander’s call April 29.
“The ‘top four’ are humbled to serve with you and for you each and every day,” the 88 ABW and installation commander said. “Thanks for what you’re doing. Thanks for being part of this team. Next quarter, I can’t wait to see who’s next.”
Individual and team contributions to the wing and Air Force were highlighted during the call.
A look at the first-quarter winners and categories:
Airman of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh – WSA
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo – 88th Communications Group
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
1st Lt. Wyatt Chen – 88 CG
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Andrew Berglund – 88th Medical Group
Civilian Category I
Debra Cook – 88 MDG
Civilian Category II
Shelley Loudermilk – 88 MDG
Civilian Category III
Richard Figliola – 88 MDG
Small Team/Large Team of the Quarter
COVID-19 vaccination center deployment team – WSA
Inspirational Leadership
Maj. Holly Holko – 88 MDG
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Yesica Vazquez – WSA
Honor Guard Member of the Quarter
Senior Airman Adam Aljabi – 88th Security Forces Squadron
Miller also recognized two Air Force-level award winners. The 2021 Department of the Air Force Exceptional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team of the Year Award was presented to 88 ABW’s SAPR team, while the Brigadier General Wilma Vaught Visionary Leadership Award went to Master Sgt. Stephanie Zengerle, the wing’s career assistance adviser.
“I continue to be amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our team. And, I am humbled to serve alongside you,” Miller said.
2021 Department of the Air Force Exceptional SAPR Team of the Year
The 88 ABW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team:
- April Barrows
- Capt. Bill Bolton
- Annamae Willis
- Kelly Hebert
- Jazmyn Turner
Brigadier General Wilma Vaught Visionary Leadership Award
Master Sgt. Stephanie Zengerle