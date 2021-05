88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

May 28-31 open 24 hours

15A

May 28-31 closed

19B

May 28-31 open 24 hours

22B

May 28 open 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

26A

May 28 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (commercial traffic only)

May 31 closed

Pass and registration

May 28-31 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

May 28-30 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

May 28 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 31 closed

Prairies Youth Center

May 28 open noon to 8 p.m.

May 31 closed

Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool

May 28 open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 31 closed

Patterson Pool

May 28 closed

May 31 open noon to 7 p.m.

Prairies Pool

May 28 closed

May 31 open noon to 7 p.m.

Honor Guard

May 28 open noon to 2 p.m.

May 31 open noon to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

May 28-31 open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs May 28-31 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Tennis Club

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 29 open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 30 to May 31 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

May 29-31 open 7 a.m. to 2 pm.

Wright-Patterson Club

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

May 31 Emergency support only

Civil Engineer Office

May 28 open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 closed

Education and Training

May 28 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

FamCamp Office

May 28 open noon to 5 p.m.

May 31 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

May 28-31 open 24 hours

Inpatient units (all other services closed)

May 28 closed for AFMC Family Day

May 31 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels

May 28-31 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

May 28 open 7-11 a.m.

May 31: closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

May 28 Open 7-11 a.m.

May 31 closed

Wings Grille

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

May 28 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 31 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

May 31 closed

Health Club

May 28-31 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

May 28-31 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

May 28 open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

Outdoor Recreation

May 28 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 29 to May 31 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

May 28 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

Professional Development & First Term Airman

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Recycling Center

May 28 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

May 29-31 closed

Rod and Gun Club

May 28-30 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 31 closed

Tennis Club

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 29 open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Twin Base Golf Course

May 28-30 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 31 closed

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Beauty Shop

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Burger King

May 28-29 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 closed

Charley’s

May 28-29 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Class VI

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 closed

Commissary

May 28-29 open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 30-31 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

May 29 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Auto Hobby Shop

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

May 29 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Dry Cleaners

May 28 open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 29 open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

711 Dining Facility

May 28 open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 31 closed

Flight Kitchen

May 28-31 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

May 28-29 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 closed

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

May 28 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

May 28-31 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

May 28 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 Closed

Kittyhawk Express

May 28-29 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 30 open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 31 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

May 28 closed

May 29 open 5-10 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 closed

Main Exchange Gun Counter

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 29 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 Closed

Main Exchange kiosks

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 closed

Manpower & Organization Office

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Military Personnel Flight

Career Development

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Force Management

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

May 28 closed

May 31 closed

Military Flags & More

May 28-29 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31 closed

Optical Center

May 28-29 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30-31 closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

May 28-31

open 6-8 a.m.

open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

open 5-7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

May 28 open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 29 open 8 a.m. to noon

May 30-31 closed

Starbucks

May 28 open 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 29 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 30 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 31 closed

Subway

May 28-31 closed

Base Theater

May 28-30 open 7-9 p.m.

May 31 closed

Wireless Advocates

May 28-29 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31 Closed

USO Community Center

May 28 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 29 open 3-9 p.m.

May 30-31 closed