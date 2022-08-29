88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5 and Air Force Materiel Command Family Day, Sept. 2 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
open 24 hours
15A
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
19B
Open 24 hours
22B
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
26A
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Manpower & Organization Office
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Career Development
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Force Management
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Family Child Care Office
Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
Sept. 5 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
Sept. 2 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Prairies School-Age Program
Sept. 2 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Prairies Youth Center
Sept. 2 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Dodge Fitness Center
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Dodge Indoor Pool
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Patterson Pool
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Prairies Pool
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (lap swim) and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (rec swim)
Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Lap swim)
Honor Guard
Sept. 2 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Airman & Family Readiness Center
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs
Sept. 2 – 5 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
Sept. 2 open 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wright-Patterson Club
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
88th CIVIL ENGINEER GROUP
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Emergency Support Only
Civil Engineer Office
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Education and Training
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
FamCamp Office
Sept. 2 open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Wingman’s Command Coffee bldg. 262
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Wings Grille
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Client Service Technicians
Sept. 2 closed but on call
Sept. 4 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Development & First Term Airman
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Recycling Center
Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Land Mobile Radio
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Sept. 2 – 5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Sept. 2 – 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Outdoor Recreation
Sept. 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 7:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Tennis Club
Sept. 2 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other barbershops closed
Beauty Shop
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burger King
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 pm.
Sept. 5 closed
Charlie’s
Sept. 2 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 pm.
Class VI
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Coffee Café
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Commissary
Sept. 2-5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Hobby Shop
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
711 Dining Facility
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Flight Kitchen
Sept. 2 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GNC
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
Sept. 2 CAC- coded access only
Sept. 5 CAC- coded access only
Just Juic’n all locations
Sept. 2 closed.
Sept. 5 closed
Kittyhawk Express
Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
Sept. 2 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Main Exchange
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Main Exchange Gun Counter
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Main Exchange kiosks
Sept. 2 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 pm.
Optical Center
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bunker 27
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Floyd & Gerties
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starbucks
Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 5 open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WPAFB MCS
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Subway
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Base Theater
Sept. 2 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Alterations
Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 closed
Area B
Burger King
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Express
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
Book store
Sept. 2 closed
Sept. 5 closed
