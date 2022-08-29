BreakingNews
Man charged in death of missing man found in Dayton garage
88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

Military News
By Beth Anspach, Skywrighter contributor
1 hour ago
Labor Day holiday

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5 and Air Force Materiel Command Family Day, Sept. 2 (if not listed, consider them closed):

GATES

1A (Fairborn Gate)

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

open 24 hours

15A

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

19B

Open 24 hours

22B

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

26A

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Manpower & Organization Office

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Career Development

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Force Management

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Family Child Care Office

Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Sept. 5 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Sept. 2 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Prairies School-Age Program

Sept. 2 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Prairies Youth Center

Sept. 2 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Dodge Fitness Center

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Dodge Indoor Pool

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Patterson Pool

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Prairies Pool

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (lap swim) and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (rec swim)

Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Lap swim)

Honor Guard

Sept. 2 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Airman & Family Readiness Center

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs

Sept. 2 – 5 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

Sept. 2 open 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Club

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

88th CIVIL ENGINEER GROUP

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Education and Training

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

FamCamp Office

Sept. 2 open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Wingman’s Command Coffee bldg. 262

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Wings Grille

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Client Service Technicians

Sept. 2 closed but on call

Sept. 4 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Development & First Term Airman

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Recycling Center

Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Land Mobile Radio

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Sept. 2 – 5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Sept. 2 – 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Sept. 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 7:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Tennis Club

Sept. 2 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other barbershops closed

Beauty Shop

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burger King

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

Sept. 5 closed

Charlie’s

Sept. 2 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

Class VI

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Coffee Café

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Commissary

Sept. 2-5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Hobby Shop

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

711 Dining Facility

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Flight Kitchen

Sept. 2 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GNC

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Sept. 2 CAC- coded access only

Sept. 5 CAC- coded access only

Just Juic’n all locations

Sept. 2 closed.

Sept. 5 closed

Kittyhawk Express

Sept. 2 open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Sept. 2 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Main Exchange

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Main Exchange Gun Counter

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Main Exchange kiosks

Sept. 2 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

Optical Center

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Sept. 2 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bunker 27

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Floyd & Gerties

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starbucks

Sept. 2 open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WPAFB MCS

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Subway

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Base Theater

Sept. 2 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Alterations

Sept. 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 closed

Area B

Burger King

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Express

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

Book store

Sept. 2 closed

Sept. 5 closed

