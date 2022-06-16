88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

June 20 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

open 24 hours

15A

June 17 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 closed

19B

Open 24 hours

22B

June 17 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 closed

26A

June 17 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 20 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

June 17 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

June 20 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

June 20 closed

Prairies School-Age Program

June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

June 20 closed

Prairies Youth Center

June 17 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 20 closed

Dodge Fitness Center

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Dodge Indoor Pool

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Patterson Pool

June 17 closed

June 20 open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prairies Pool

June 17 and June 20 open 12:30 pm. To 6:30 p.m.

Honor Guard

June 17 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

June 20 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Airman & Family Readiness Center

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs

June 17 - 20 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Wright-Patterson Club

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER GROUP

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Civil Engineer Office

June 20 closed

Education and Training

June 17 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 20 closed

FamCamp Office

June 17 open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

June 20 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Wingman’s Command Coffee bldg. 262

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

June 17 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 20 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

June 17 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 20 closed

Wings Grille

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

June 17 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 20 closed

Client Service Technicians

June 17 closed but will have on call

June 20 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Development & First Term Airman

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Recycling Center

June 17 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 20 closed

Land Mobile Radio

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

June 17 - 20 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

June 17 – June 20 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 20 closed

Outdoor Recreation

June 17 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 20 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

June 20 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Tennis Club

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 closed

USO Center

June 20 closed

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other barbershops closed

Beauty Shop

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other beauty shops closed

Burger King

June 17 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18-20 closed

Charlie’s

June 17 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18-20 closed

Class VI

June 17 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coffee Café

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Commissary

June 17 - 20 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Hobby Shop

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

711 Dining Facility

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Flight Kitchen

June 17 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 20 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GNC

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

June 17-20 21 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

June 17 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 20 closed

Just Juic’n Bldg. 16

June 17 – 20 closed

Kittyhawk Express

June 17-18 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 19-20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

June 17 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

June 20 closed

Main Exchange

June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange Gun Counter

June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange kiosks

June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manpower & Organization Office

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Career Development

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Force Management

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Optical Center

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

June 17 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

June 20 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

June 17 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18 open 8 a.m. to noon

June 19 closed

June 20 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bunker 27

June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Floyd & Gerties

June 17- 18 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19 closed

June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starbucks

June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 18 open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 19 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 20 closed

WPAFB MCS

June 17 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 18 open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 19-20 closed

Subway

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Base Theater

June 17-18 open 7 to 9 pm.

June 18 open 6 to 9 p.m.

June 20 closed

Alterations

June 17 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 18 open 9 a.m. to noon

June 19–20 closed

Book store

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Area B

Burger King

June 17 closed

June 20 closed

Express

June 17 closed

June 20 closed