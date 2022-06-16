88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

Juneteenth holiday
The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 20 and AFMC Family Day, June 17 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
June 17 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
open 24 hours
15A
June 17 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 closed
19B
Open 24 hours
22B
June 17 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 closed
26A
June 17 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 20 closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
June 17 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
June 20 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
June 20 closed
Prairies School-Age Program
June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
June 20 closed
Prairies Youth Center
June 17 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 20 closed
Dodge Fitness Center
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Dodge Indoor Pool
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Patterson Pool
June 17 closed
June 20 open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prairies Pool
June 17 and June 20 open 12:30 pm. To 6:30 p.m.
Honor Guard
June 17 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
June 20 open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Airman & Family Readiness Center
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs
June 17 - 20 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Wright-Patterson Club
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER GROUP
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Civil Engineer Office
June 20 closed
Education and Training
June 17 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
June 20 closed
FamCamp Office
June 17 open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
June 20 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Wingman’s Command Coffee bldg. 262
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
June 17 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
June 20 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822
June 17 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
June 20 closed
Wings Grille
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
June 17 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 20 closed
Client Service Technicians
June 17 closed but will have on call
June 20 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Development & First Term Airman
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Recycling Center
June 17 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
June 20 closed
Land Mobile Radio
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
June 17 - 20 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
June 17 – June 20 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
June 20 closed
Outdoor Recreation
June 17 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 20 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
June 17 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
June 20 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Tennis Club
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 closed
USO Center
June 20 closed
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other barbershops closed
Beauty Shop
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other beauty shops closed
Burger King
June 17 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 18-20 closed
Charlie’s
June 17 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 18-20 closed
Class VI
June 17 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coffee Café
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Commissary
June 17 - 20 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Hobby Shop
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
711 Dining Facility
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Flight Kitchen
June 17 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
June 20 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GNC
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
June 17-20 21 CAC access only
Just Juic’n Food Court
June 17 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 20 closed
Just Juic’n Bldg. 16
June 17 – 20 closed
Kittyhawk Express
June 17-18 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
June 19-20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
June 17 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
June 20 closed
Main Exchange
June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange Gun Counter
June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 19 - 20 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange kiosks
June 17-18 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 19 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manpower & Organization Office
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Career Development
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Force Management
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Optical Center
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
June 17 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
June 20 open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
June 17 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 18 open 8 a.m. to noon
June 19 closed
June 20 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bunker 27
June 17 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Floyd & Gerties
June 17- 18 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 19 closed
June 20 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starbucks
June 17 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
June 18 open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 19 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 20 closed
WPAFB MCS
June 17 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 18 open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 19-20 closed
Subway
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Base Theater
June 17-18 open 7 to 9 pm.
June 18 open 6 to 9 p.m.
June 20 closed
Alterations
June 17 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 18 open 9 a.m. to noon
June 19–20 closed
Book store
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Area B
Burger King
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
Express
June 17 closed
June 20 closed
