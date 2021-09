88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Sept. 3-6 open 24 hours

15A

Sept. 3 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

19B

Sept. 3 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

22B

Sept. 3-6 open 24 hours

26A

Sept. 3 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (commercial traffic only)

Sept. 6 closed

Pass and registration

Sept. 3-6 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

Sept. 3 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Sept. 3 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Prairies Youth Center

Sept. 3 open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool

Sept. 3-6 closed

Patterson Pool

Sept. 3-6 closed

Prairies Pool

Sept. 3 open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Honor Guard

Sept. 3 open noon to 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 open noon to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

Sept. 3-6 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

Sept. 3 -6 open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs Sept. 3-6 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

Sept. 3- 6 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 2 pm.

Sept. 6 closed

Wright-Patterson Club

Sept. 3-6 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Sept. 3-6 Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Education and Training

Sept. 3 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

FamCamp Office

Sept. 3 open noon to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

Sept. 3-6 open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

Sept. 3-6 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels

Sept. 3-6 closed

Wingman’s Corner Café

Sept. 3-6 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

Sept. 3-6 closed

Wingman’s On Wheels

Sept. 3-6 closed

Wings Grille

Sept. 3-6 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Client Service Technicians

Sept. 3-6 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Sept. 6 closed

Health Club

Development & First Term Airman

Sept. 3-6 closed

Recycling Center

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed Sept. 3 – 6 closed

Land Mobile Radio

Sept. 3-6 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Sept. 3-6 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Sept. 3-6 open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Sept. 3 open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 3 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Sept. 3 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Professional

Rod and Gun Club

Sept. 3 open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Tennis Club

Sept. 3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Twin Base Golf Course

Sept. 3 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 open 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5-6 closed

Beauty Shop

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 5-6 closed

Burger King

Sept. 3-4 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Charley’s

Sept. 3-4 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5-6 closed

Class VI

Sept. 3-4 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Coffee Café

Sept. 3-6 closed

Commissary

Sept. 6 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

Sept. 3 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Auto Hobby Shop

Sept. 3 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

711 Dining Facility

Sept. 3 open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Flight Kitchen

Sept. 3 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

Sept. 3-6 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Sept. 3-6 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

Sept. 3 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 4-6 Closed

Kittyhawk Express

Sept. 3-4 open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Sept. 3-6 closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

Sept. 3-4 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Main Exchange Gun Counter

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Main Exchange kiosks

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Manpower & Organization Office

Sept. 3-6 closed

Career Development

Sept. 3-6 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

Sept. 3-6 closed

Force Management

Sept. 3-6 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

Sept. 3 -6 closed

Military Flags & More

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Optical Center

Sept. 3-4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5-6 closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Sept. 3-6

open 6-8 a.m.

open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

open 5-7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Sept. 3 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 open 8 a.m. to noon

Sept. 5 closed

Sept. 6 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starbucks

Sept. 3-4 open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5-6 closed

Subway

Sept. 3 open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 4-6 closed

Base Theater

Sept. 3 open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 4 open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

Wireless Advocates

Sept. 3 – 4 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 closed

USO Community Center

Sept. 3 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 open 3-9 p.m.

Sept. 5 – 6 closed

Area B

Burger King

Sept. 3 - 6 closed

Express

Sept. 3-6 closed

Book store

Sept. 3-6 closed