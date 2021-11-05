88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours for the Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Nov. 11- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
open 24 hours
15A
Nov. 11 closed
19B
Nov. 11 closed
22B
open 24 hours
26A
Nov. 11 closed
Pass and registration
Nov. 11 closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
Nov. 11 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
Nov. 11 closed
Prairies Youth Center
Nov. 11 closed
Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool
Nov. 11 closed
Patterson Pool
Nov. 11 closed
Honor Guard
Nov. 11 open noon to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
Nov. 11 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
Nov. 11 open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs Nov. 11 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
Nov. 11 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
Nov. 11 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wright-Patterson Club
Nov. 11 closed
88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Nov. 11 Emergency Support Only
Civil Engineer Office
Nov. 11 closed
Education and Training
Nov. 11 closed
FamCamp Office
Nov. 11 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
Nov. 11 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
Nov. 11 closed
Wingman’s Corner Café
Nov. 11 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
Nov. 11 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
Nov. 11 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822
Nov. 11 closed
Wingman’s On Wheels
Nov. 11 closed
Wings Grille
Nov. 11 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
Nov. 11 closed
Client Service Technicians
Nov. 11 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
Nov. 11 closed
Health Club
Nov. 11 closed
Development & First Term Airman
Nov. 11 closed
Recycling Center
Nov. 11 closed
Land Mobile Radio
Nov. 11 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
Nov. 11 closed
Outdoor Recreation
Nov. 11 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prairie Trace Grill
Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
Nov. 11 closed
Tennis Club
Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Nov. 11 closed for the season
Twin Base Grill
Nov. 11 closed for the season
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Beauty Shop
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burger King
Nov. 11 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Charley’s
Nov. 11 closed
Class VI
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coffee Café
Nov. 11 closed
Commissary
Nov. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
Nov. 11 closed
Auto Hobby Shop
Nov. 11 closed
711 Dining Facility
Nov. 11 closed
Flight Kitchen
Nov. 11 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GNC
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
Nov. 11 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
Nov. 11 CAC access only
Just Juic’n Food Court
Nov. 11 closed
Kittyhawk Express
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
Nov. 11 closed
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange Gun Counter
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange kiosks
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Manpower & Organization Office
Nov. 11 closed
Career Development
Nov. 11 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
Nov. 11 closed
Force Management
Nov. 11 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
Nov. 11 closed
Military Flags & More
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Optical Center
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Nov. 11
open 6-8 a.m.
open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
open 5-7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
Nov. 11- open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starbucks
Nov. 11 closed
Subway
Nov. 11 closed
Base Theater
Nov. 11 closed
Wireless Advocates
Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
USO Community Center
Nov. 11 closed
Area B
Burger King
Nov. 11 closed
Express
Nov. 11 closed
About the Author