88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

Military News
By Contributed
7 minutes ago

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours for the Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11 (if not listed, consider them closed):

GATES

1A (Fairborn Gate)

Nov. 11- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

open 24 hours

15A

Nov. 11 closed

19B

Nov. 11 closed

22B

open 24 hours

26A

Nov. 11 closed

Pass and registration

Nov. 11 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

Nov. 11 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Nov. 11 closed

Prairies Youth Center

Nov. 11 closed

Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool

Nov. 11 closed

Patterson Pool

Nov. 11 closed

Honor Guard

Nov. 11 open noon to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

Nov. 11 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

Nov. 11 open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs Nov. 11 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

Nov. 11 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

Nov. 11 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Club

Nov. 11 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Nov. 11 Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

Nov. 11 closed

Education and Training

Nov. 11 closed

FamCamp Office

Nov. 11 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

Nov. 11 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

Nov. 11 closed

Wingman’s Corner Café

Nov. 11 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

Nov. 11 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

Nov. 11 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

Nov. 11 closed

Wingman’s On Wheels

Nov. 11 closed

Wings Grille

Nov. 11 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Nov. 11 closed

Client Service Technicians

Nov. 11 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Nov. 11 closed

Health Club

Nov. 11 closed

Development & First Term Airman

Nov. 11 closed

Recycling Center

Nov. 11 closed

Land Mobile Radio

Nov. 11 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Nov. 11 closed

Outdoor Recreation

Nov. 11 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prairie Trace Grill

Nov. 11 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

Nov. 11 closed

Tennis Club

Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Nov. 11 closed for the season

Twin Base Grill

Nov. 11 closed for the season

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Beauty Shop

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burger King

Nov. 11 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charley’s

Nov. 11 closed

Class VI

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coffee Café

Nov. 11 closed

Commissary

Nov. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

Nov. 11 closed

Auto Hobby Shop

Nov. 11 closed

711 Dining Facility

Nov. 11 closed

Flight Kitchen

Nov. 11 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

Nov. 11 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Nov. 11 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

Nov. 11 closed

Kittyhawk Express

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Nov. 11 closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

Nov. 11 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange Gun Counter

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange kiosks

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manpower & Organization Office

Nov. 11 closed

Career Development

Nov. 11 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

Nov. 11 closed

Force Management

Nov. 11 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

Nov. 11 closed

Military Flags & More

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Optical Center

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Nov. 11

open 6-8 a.m.

open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

open 5-7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Nov. 11- open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starbucks

Nov. 11 closed

Subway

Nov. 11 closed

Base Theater

Nov. 11 closed

Wireless Advocates

Nov. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USO Community Center

Nov. 11 closed

Area B

Burger King

Nov. 11 closed

Express

Nov. 11 closed

