88th Air Base Wing emphasizes ‘mission effectiveness’

Through this new line of effort, the wing will be able to revamp each group’s mission and help bring to light their importance.

“Over time in any given work area, we can get into a routine and the normal day-to-day loses its sense of criticality and importance,” Leingang said. “We all need to be refreshed and reminded that what we do isn’t normal – it is unique and it is exceptional.”

He urges personnel to remain dedicated to the mission, no matter where they may be working from on base or what their unit’s specific role is.

“We are not all on the front line every day or flying aircraft or discovering scientific breakthroughs,” he said. “But that should never take away from the importance of how all of our actions ultimately support the execution of the Air Force mission and result in lives saved, battles won and liberties protected.”

This new effort is a call to everyone in the wing to never be satisfied with “good enough” or get complacent in daily routines, Leingang said.

“We need to do our best to always maintain a sense of urgency and importance as we execute our daily work,” he said. “Driving innovation, improving resiliency and maintaining readiness are fundamental actions we can take to strengthen the mission we support.”