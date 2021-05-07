88th Air Base Wing leaders visit deployed Airmen in Detroit

The deployed 88 MDG contingent has been putting shots in arms for almost two months. Not only were Airmen on site providing vaccinations, but they were also figuring out how to do it better each day.

“This team here in Detroit (and) other teams across other vaccination sites have really turned the tide on the pandemic, as well as given people the confidence to get the vaccine so they can get out and socially interact,” Miller said. “We have some extraordinary people part of our organization. Each individual contributes to something bigger than themselves.”