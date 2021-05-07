88th Air Base Wing leaders visit deployed Airmen in Detroit

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, traveled to Detroit on May 3 for a visit with deployed Airmen from the 88th Medical Group to observe and receive updates on the COVID-19 vaccination process.
He was joined by Col. Christian Lyons, 88 MDG commander; Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief; Chief Master Sgt. Benito Hibbert, 88 MDG group superintendent; and Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director.
“We got to spend some amazing time here with the medics of the 88th Medical Group,” Miller said. “It has been truly remarkable to hear their stories of what they are doing with vaccines, from process improvements to make the system better to gaining trust from the Meijer Pharmacy team that is overseeing this operation and working hand in hand with the National Guard, public health service and (Federal Emergency Management Agency).”
The deployed 88 MDG contingent has been putting shots in arms for almost two months. Not only were Airmen on site providing vaccinations, but they were also figuring out how to do it better each day.
“This team here in Detroit (and) other teams across other vaccination sites have really turned the tide on the pandemic, as well as given people the confidence to get the vaccine so they can get out and socially interact,” Miller said. “We have some extraordinary people part of our organization. Each individual contributes to something bigger than themselves.”