88th Communications Squadron seeks topic presenters

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
26 minutes ago
Cybersecurity team to lead awareness classes in October

The 88th Communications Squadron’s cybersecurity team is searching for topic presenters to lead cybersecurity-awareness classes next month.

In its 18th year, the program will run through October as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Classes will be presented virtually.

The 2021 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is: “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”

Focus by week

· Oct. 4-8: Be Cyber Smart

· Oct. 11-15: Fight the Phish!

· Oct. 18-22: Explore. Experience. Share — Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week

· Oct. 25-29: The Future of Connected Devices

The 88th Communications Squadron urges anyone with knowledge of or expertise in cybersecurity to help spread awareness to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base workforce.

Individuals willing to present a topic will earn continuing education units toward cybersecurity-recertification requirements for the time invested in developing and presenting training material.

If interested, send an email to 88 CS at 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil with the following information:

· presentation topic

· dates/times you would be available in October

· names of others who may be interested in presenting a topic

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month was developed to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.

