88th Communications Squadron seeks topic presenters

· Oct. 11-15: Fight the Phish!

· Oct. 18-22: Explore. Experience. Share — Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week

· Oct. 25-29: The Future of Connected Devices

The 88th Communications Squadron urges anyone with knowledge of or expertise in cybersecurity to help spread awareness to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base workforce.

Individuals willing to present a topic will earn continuing education units toward cybersecurity-recertification requirements for the time invested in developing and presenting training material.

If interested, send an email to 88 CS at 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil with the following information:

· presentation topic

· dates/times you would be available in October

· names of others who may be interested in presenting a topic

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month was developed to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.