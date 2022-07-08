88th Medical Group welcomes new leader

“My family is my biggest support and my biggest advocate,” he added, “and I couldn’t do it without them.

“This is an amazing time to be part of the Air Force Medical Service. I look forward to working with you to ensure we provide excellent medical care and the best ready medics in the Air Force. I am excited to meet everyone and get started.”

Harrell leaves his job as commander of the 78th Medical Group at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where he led the delivery of health care services to more than 65,000 beneficiaries, supporting the missions of the 78th Air Base Wing, Warner Robins Air Logistics Center and over 55 mission partners representing five major commands.

As the 88th Medical Group commander, Harrell will lead the Air Force’s second-largest medical center, employing a staff of over 2,200, supporting readiness, primary and specialty health care, and medical education missions across the installation.

His responsibilities include managing a $138 million operating budget and 57 hospital beds, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient health care for 62,000 beneficiaries in the central Ohio region. Harrell will also be responsible for oversight of physician and dentist training in seven residency programs, nurses in the Nurse Transition Program, and physician assistants, psychologists, social workers and certified nurse anesthetists in respective internship programs.

In addition, Wright-Patterson Medical Center serves as the Federal Coordinating Center and Patient Reception Area for the National Disaster Medical System.