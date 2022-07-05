88th Medical Support Squadron gets new leader

“I look forward to getting to know and support all of you as your commander,” he added. “I also look forward to continuing the great work you all have been doing every day to support the world’s greatest Air Force.”

Pardue leaves his job as commander of the 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron and 39th Medical Group chief administrator at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he commanded more than 80 active-duty and civilian personnel and supported over 200 medical staff. He also directed execution of the clinic’s $7.1 million budget, providing health care to 4,000 U.S. and coalition forces stationed in Turkey.

Pardue also led a team supporting medical aspects of the Personnel Reliability Program to detect and defend U.S. and NATO personnel and assets throughout the region.

As the senior Medical Service Corps adviser, Pardue coordinated with the Air Force Personnel Center on MSC career progression, mentoring and posturing Incirlik’s junior officers for future leadership responsibilities and developmental education opportunities.

As the 88th Medical Support Squadron commander, Pardue will lead a 368-member unit, overseeing resource management, medical logistics, facilities management, TRICARE operations and patient administration, business planning, data quality, medical readiness contingency planning and training, information technology services, and personnel and administration support.

His responsibilities will include managing a $136 million operating budget, 60 hospital beds, $276 million in infrastructure, seven buildings, 155 war reserve materiel and home station medical-response assemblages valued at $49 million, in support of Air Force Materiel Command’s most diverse and complex air base wing with 28 associate and tenant units, servicing 58,000 patient beneficiaries in the central Ohio region.