88th Mission Support Group gets new leader

Col. Sirena Morris officially took command of the 88th Mission Support Group in a change-of-command ceremony at the Wright-Patterson Club on July 1.
Morris replaces Col. Paul Burger, who will become the Air Force Personnel Center’s chief of Military Personnel Operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas.
Morris previously served as Personnel and Strength Division chief at U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, praised Burger on a job well done and welcomed Morris.
“You have poured your heart and soul into this group and this installation over the course of the past two years,” he told Burger. “I can’t thank you enough for your leadership and for doing such an outstanding job.”
Morris thanked those in attendance, which included a virtual audience, and addressed the 88 MSG Airmen.
“I’m honored so deeply by the presence of the people who showed up and logged in,” she said. “I look forward to continuing the trend of building relationships and friendships. I’m looking forward to working with everyone, and to the men and women of the mighty Mission Support Group, I’m excited to be joining you.”
Morris added that she will strive to lead with authenticity, compassion and open ears.
Burger addressed Morris and 88 MSG for the last time, calling his departure a “very bittersweet” occasion.
“I have a lot of emotions right now, but I think if somebody asked me what I was feeling, it’d be a sense of envy for you and everything you’re about to experience over the next couple years,” he said to the new group commander. “I would happily do the last two years all over again. It’s been a great run and I really enjoyed my time here.”