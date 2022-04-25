88th Security Forces Squadron celebrate teammates with competition, remembrance

May 16

Opening ceremony – Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, will give opening remarks at 8 a.m. at the 88 SFS Defender’s Grove.

Defender’s Challenge – Teams of four can sign up to compete in series of physical challenges to see who can take the top three spots. The challenge will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrior Training Center. The challenge includes pushups, burpees, sprints, assembling an M-4 rifle, HMMWV push, room clearing and handcuffing. This event is open to all units. To register email Senior Airman Suarez at aziel.suarez@us.af.mil or Senior Airman Sims at hailey.sims@us.af.mil

May 17

Police EXPO & Crime Prevention Scavenger Hunt – Come to the Prairies base housing community park to see the latest technology and equipment local law enforcement agencies and 88 SFS Defenders use to keep our communities safe.

Excellence in Competition Day 1 – Compete in this year’s annual marksmanship competition at the 88 SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance center The top 10% winners will receive an official EIC medal. Eligible competitors are: all active-duty, Reserve armed forces, and Air and Army National Guard. SFS is accepting 84 competitors for the M18 pistol and M4 rifle.

· M18 competition starts at 8 a.m. for group 1 and 2 p.m. for group 2.

· M4 competition starts at 10 a.m. for group 1 and 4 p.m. for group 2.

To register, email Tech. Sgt. Ruark at shane.ruark@us.af.mil or Senior Airman Kubek at jacob.kubek@us.af.mil.

May 18

Excellence in Competition Day 2 –

· M18 competition starts at 8 a.m. for group 1 and 2 p.m. for group 2.

· M4 competition starts at 10 a.m. for group 1 and 4 p.m. for group 2.

May 19

Police Week Golf Tournament – Join in a four-person team golf scramble and best ball at the Prairie Trace Golf Course. Sign in starts at 8 a.m. with shotgun start at 9 a.m. To register, contact Tech. Sgt. Marquevius Merrill at marquevius.merrill@us.af.mil.

May 20

Ruck to Remember – Join SFS in a 5K ruck march to honor their fallen. The ruck march will begin at 8 a.m. at Defenders Grove. To register, contact Staff Sgt. Ben Tombswebster at ben.tombs-webster@us.af.mil.

Closing Ceremony and Final Guard Mount – 88 SFS will close out Police Week with a formal remembrance ceremony at 3 p.m. in Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenny Hall auditorium.

SFS event planners, reminded participants to take into account weather, safety and personal limitations into account while competing in any events to ensure all teammates have fun.

“Our Defenders are on the front lines every single day keeping our installation, Airmen and families safe and secure. They are critical to the operations, protection and defense of Wright-Patterson AFB as a war-fighting platform,” said Miller. “I encourage all of Team Wright-Patt to come out and join the 88th Security Forces Squadron in honoring our Defenders and participating in some friendly and spirited competitions.”

Any questions about the week’s event can be directed to Tech. Sgt. Olivia Riggar at olivia.riggar@us.af.mil