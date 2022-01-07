A look back at 2021 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Volunteers respond

A group of Airmen and civilians responded to a volunteer call from the local community to assemble “Love Them Out Loud” kits. It was part of a Dayton Metro Library program that promotes early childhood literacy and development.

Caption Maj. Kito Brooks, an 88th Medical Group podiatrist, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Erica Eyer, an 88 MDG flight commander with the Aerospace Operational Medicine Clinic, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Jan. 4. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES Caption Maj. Kito Brooks, an 88th Medical Group podiatrist, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Erica Eyer, an 88 MDG flight commander with the Aerospace Operational Medicine Clinic, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Jan. 4. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Researching nanomaterials

Nanomaterials continue to amaze scientists and engineers with their astounding properties for future sensors and electronics, making them faster, better performing and wearable on a human.

Nanomaterials that arrange into a single atom-thick sheet, known as two-dimensional materials, are some of the more promising and influential to date.

Researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with UES Inc., University of Dayton, Rice University and the University of Pennsylvania, are exploring enhanced methods to characterize the state of these nanomaterials.

Rendering military honors for a legend

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard performed military honors at the “Celebration of Life” service for retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager. The memorial took place Jan. 15 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in West Virginia and featured several VIPs, including then-Vice President Mike Pence. Yeager was an Air Force flying ace and test pilot who in 1947 became the first in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight.

Mentoring program builds connections

More than 200 military members and civilian employees at WPAFB took advantage of an opportunity to develop new and/or different professional skills and perspectives, demonstrate strengths and explore potentials during the 2021 Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program kickoff. A virtual event with more than 100 people checking in Jan. 12 opened the yearlong initiative, held via CVR by the Education and Training Section’s Workforce Development division.

Wing recognizes award winners

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and other Wright-Patterson AFB leaders hosted the wing’s 2020 annual awards ceremony virtually through a CVR Teams live event Jan. 19.

The ceremony included reading each nominee’s contributions to the wing and Air Force. There were 14 award categories, each with five nominees, but only one winner.

Caption A ceremonial guardsman from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base presents the American flag to Victoria Yeager during the “Celebration of Life” service for retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 15. Yeager was an Air Force flying ace and test pilot who in 1947 became the first in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Caption A ceremonial guardsman from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base presents the American flag to Victoria Yeager during the “Celebration of Life” service for retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 15. Yeager was an Air Force flying ace and test pilot who in 1947 became the first in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

AFMC trains supervisors

Dozens of first-line supervisors at WPAFB started the year with newly acquired or updated skills, thanks to an inaugural course from Air Force Materiel Command that augmented mandatory supervisor training.

The AFMC Supervisor Development Course was implemented virtually Jan. 12-14 by the Education and Training offices at WPAFB and Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, for 67 new and experienced supervisors.

Collecting wreaths in honor of veterans

A group of Airmen and civilians from WPAFB joined other Miami Valley civic organizations Jan. 23 for a volunteer event at Dayton National Cemetery. Together, they picked up more than 5,000 Christmas wreaths from the graves of veterans at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center burial ground. They had been placed in November 2020 as part of the Wreaths Across America national program.

FEBRUARY

Museum exhibit explores space

A temporary exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was the stuff of dreams — for children and adults. The “Space: A Journey to Our Future” exhibit, which opened Jan. 28 and closed Sept. 6, was spread over 10,000 square feet in the museum’s fourth building.

Commander offers praise for excellence

In the first commander’s call of 2021, Col. Patrick Miller praised the 88th Air Base Wing for continuing to deliver excellence and accomplish missions. The 88 ABW and installation commander conducted a live virtual commander’s call Feb. 11, addressing COVID-19 vaccines and response, the current operating environment, deployment mission, annual award winners, innovative community engagement events, K-12 education advisory council and the Air Force chief of staff’s visit in December 2020.

Caption (From left) Levi and, Laney Daniel, along with their uncle, Ben Thomas, try their hand at designing spacecraft in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s newest temporary exhibit, “Space: A Journey to Our Future.” The exhibit opened Jan. 28 and closed Sept. 6. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KEN LAROCK Caption (From left) Levi and, Laney Daniel, along with their uncle, Ben Thomas, try their hand at designing spacecraft in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s newest temporary exhibit, “Space: A Journey to Our Future.” The exhibit opened Jan. 28 and closed Sept. 6. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KEN LAROCK

Observing Black History Month

A conversation with Winston Ferguson’s eighth-grade daughter led to an entire school’s observance of Black History Month being upgraded. Ferguson, section chief of systems and integration at WPAFB’s Air Force Security Assistance Center, was moved to approach Dayton Regional STEM School leadership at the suggestion of his daughter, Giovanna.

AFMC recognizes Airmen, civilians

AFMC civilian and military personnel were recognized Feb. 5 at the 2020 Headquarters Annual Civilian and Military Award Recognition Ceremony, headlined by Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr.

“It’s the Airmen in the command that make us the greatest and most important command, and it is extremely important and critical that we recognize their great work,” the AFMC commander said.

Wing members join U.S. Space Force

Airmen from the 88th Communications Squadron became the first wing members to join the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony Feb. 11 in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Space Gallery. Most fittingly, the event took place in front of the Apollo 15 Command Module Endeavor.

Sworn in as Space Force “Guardians” by Lt. Col. Jeff Crépeau, 88 CS commander, were 1st Lt. Wyatt Chen, a cyber defender, and 1st Lt. Kyle McReynolds, an acquisitions officer training as a cyber operations officer. Airman 1st Class Noah Goethal, a communications infrastructure technician, was subsequently sworn in by McReynolds after he took his oath of office.

Caption Air Force 1st Lt. Wyatt Chen and 1st Lt. Kyle McReynolds, both with the 88th Communications Squadron, take the oath of office on Feb. 11, joining the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Crépeau, 88 CS commander, administered the oath. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Caption Air Force 1st Lt. Wyatt Chen and 1st Lt. Kyle McReynolds, both with the 88th Communications Squadron, take the oath of office on Feb. 11, joining the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Crépeau, 88 CS commander, administered the oath. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Tackling ice and snow

February’s weather challenges proved no match for the equipment and ground-crews of the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron. Two significant events that brought ice and snow to WPAFB were conquered with teamwork and positive attitudes, said Aime Haas, Area A ground supervisor and A-shift snow controller.

MARCH

Air Force Assistance Fund launches

With a theme of “Taking Care of Our Own — For Airmen and Guardians, By Airmen and Guardians,” the 48th annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base kicked off March 15.

Exhibit spotlights women in Air Force

A new series of displays highlighting women’s achievements in their civilian and military careers with an emphasis on the Air Force and its predecessors officially opened during a livestreamed virtual event March 5.

The exhibit, titled “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow,” covers historical issues, changes in laws and attitudes, and women’s contributions to the Air Force mission. These displays, which are located throughout the museum, contain one-of-a-kind artifacts used by women in the Air Force from many different eras.

Airmen deploy to Detroit for mission

Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing deployed to Detroit the morning of March 19 for a COVID-19 vaccination-support operation. A team of about 120 Airmen arrived at Ford Field to support the community vaccination center.

Caption Airmen from the 88th Medical Group board a bus outside Wright-Patterson Medical Center on March 19 as they deploy to Detroit in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID response. The Airmen will set up a COVID-19 vaccination site, where they could vaccinate as many as 6,000 people. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Caption Airmen from the 88th Medical Group board a bus outside Wright-Patterson Medical Center on March 19 as they deploy to Detroit in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID response. The Airmen will set up a COVID-19 vaccination site, where they could vaccinate as many as 6,000 people. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

APRIL

Gate 15A upgrade

Entry controllers at Gate 15A on WPAFB got more weather protection and base security was enhanced when new facilities were constructed. The $1.8 million project took place April 19 to June 17. Gate 15A off state Route 844 was closed to all inbound and outbound traffic starting April 16 at 6 p.m.

The project encompassed an overhead canopy and kiosks between traffic lanes, said Capt. Christopher Foti, the 88th Security Forces Squadron’s operations officer.

Commander addresses COVID

WPAFB is among the most-vaccinated installations in the Air Force, but services and the operating environment will remain at current levels as leaders maintain the fight against COVID-19, the 88 ABW commander announced April 14 during a Facebook Live town hall. Miller addressed the base concerning the latest COVID-19 situation update.

Vice chief of staff visits AFRL

Gen. David Allvin, the Air Force vice chief of staff, visited various AFRL facilities at WPAFB on April 26 to see how the 711th Human Performance Wing is leveraging data and collaboration to enable, enhance, sustain and restore Airmen and Guardians throughout their career life cycle.

Allvin received a full day of overview briefings by 711 HPW’s Airman Systems Directorate and U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, including demonstrations of large-scale laboratory devices used to analyze and monitor human performance.

MAY

Leaders visit Airmen deployed to Detroit

Miller visited deployed Airmen from the 88th Medical Group on May 3 to observe and receive updates on the COVID- 19 vaccination process. The 88 MDG had nearly 120 Airmen deployed to the federally supported community vaccination center at Ford Field in Detroit.

Miller was joined by Col. Christian Lyons, 88 MDG commander; Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief; Chief Master Sgt. Benito Hibbert, 88 MDG group superintendent; and Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director.

Caption From left: Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing vice director; Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander; and Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander, talk with 88th Medical Group Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who are working in the community vaccination center’s registration area on May 3 at Ford Field in Detroit. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Caption From left: Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing vice director; Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander; and Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander, talk with 88th Medical Group Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who are working in the community vaccination center’s registration area on May 3 at Ford Field in Detroit. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Wright-Patt Airmen return from deployment

Airmen with the 88th Medical Group returned from deployment to Detroit on May 18.

The Airmen were part of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operation inside the community vaccination center at Ford Field. The team supported the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was overseen by U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command.

The Wright-Patterson AFB group administered over 235,000 vaccines during its two-month deployment, often delivering up to 7,000 a day.

JUNE

Base returns to HPCON Alpha

In a move potentially signaling the response to the current climate and hard work to regain ground in the COVID-19 battle, the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander directed the health protection condition upgrade to Alpha for WPAFB. Incident rates had not been this low since July 2020.

Chief master sergeant of the Air Force visits Wright-Patterson AFB

Wright-Patterson AFB hosted the Air Force’s 19th senior enlisted adviser for a three-day visit June 2-4.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass is the first woman to serve as a senior enlisted adviser in the military. During the visit, she received briefings detailing the AFMC mission and how it supports the Air Force and warfighter. Bass gained insight into many different units and tenant organizations while touring the installation.

Her stops included the 88th Air Base Wing, AFRL, Air Force Test Center, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

Native ‘seed bombs’ created for bee pollinators

In celebration of Pollinator Week, observed the third week of June every year, the Prairies Youth Center taught students about pollinators in the local area and how to take care of these native inhabitants.

Students created native “seed bombs,” a mixture of mud and seeds molded into round balls. Afterward, they took the seed bombs home and tossed them onto bare soil, where they will grow into an assortment of flowering plants beneficial to pollinators.

JULY

WPAFB pair named Air Force’s top athletes for 2020

The Air Force’s 2020 Male and Female Athletes of the Year both hail from Wright-Patterson AFB.

Capt. Amber Hansen, commander of Global Activities Squadron Detachment 4 at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and Airman 1st Class Michael Mannozzi, who works in Religious Affairs at the 88th Air Base Wing Chaplain’s Office, competed against other highly qualified athletes throughout the Air Force for this prestigious award.

Every year, the Air Force recognizes one male and female military member for their athletic accomplishments.

88th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Col. Sirena Morris officially took command of the 88th Mission Support Group in a change-of-command ceremony at the Wright-Patterson Club on July 1.

Morris, who replaced Col. Paul Burger, previously served as Personnel and Strength Division chief at U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

Caption Lt. Gen. James Hecker, Air University commander and president, passes the Air Force Institute of Technology mace to Walter Jones as he accepts the role of director and chancellor during a ceremony July 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Jones is the 50th AFIT leader and only the second civilian. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Caption Lt. Gen. James Hecker, Air University commander and president, passes the Air Force Institute of Technology mace to Walter Jones as he accepts the role of director and chancellor during a ceremony July 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Jones is the 50th AFIT leader and only the second civilian. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Pain Clinic innovation meets challenges for service members

The 88th Medical Group’s Pain Clinic team is pioneering pain management for Airmen to diminish the physical aches of military service. The clinic’s three interventional pain doctors, neuropsychologist, nurse, X-ray technician, physical therapy technician and physical therapist offer more and newer multidisciplinary options to patients in pain than any other hospital in the Air Force.

Traditionally, pain from arthritis, narrowing of the spine and conditions common to military personnel such as chronic regional pain syndrome, or persisting pain in lost extremities, are often treated solely with injection therapy, medication and nerve burning.

New NAMRU-Dayton commander

Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton held a change-of-command ceremony July 9 at WPAFB, where Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora turned command over to Capt. Walter Dalitsch. Dalitsch arrived from U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, Sicily, where he served as executive officer and the installation’s public health emergency officer in support of 37 tenant commands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum celebrates moon landing from Apollo 15 mission

A 17-day celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing continued through Aug. 7 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Apollo 15 completed the fourth successful moon-landing mission with an all-Air Force crew, and its command module is on display in the museum’s Space Gallery, courtesy of a loan from the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.

Spacecraft from the Mercury and Gemini programs are also on display in the Space Gallery, as well as the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer.

Bunker 27 opens in Base Exchange

WPAFB opened its newest store in the Base Exchange. Base leadership, along with Army & Air Force Exchange Service management, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 15 for Bunker 27. Bunker 27 is a licensed retailer of finely crafted aviation-themed apparel and accessories. The company’s mission is to honor U.S. service members by providing quality gear that allows military supporters a way to honor the sacrifices made to protect and preserve America’s freedoms.

AUGUST

New senior leaders take charge at AFIT

The Air Force Institute of Technology welcomed two new senior leaders in separate ceremonies. Dr. Walter Jones officially became AFIT’s new director and second chancellor in an acceptance-of-leadership ceremony July 27. The following day, Col. Paul Harmer took command as the AFIT director of staff and Air University Detachment 1 commander.

The two ceremonies took place at Kenney Hall Auditorium. The presiding senior leader and officiant for both was Lt. Gen. James Hecker, commander and president of Air University. Jones is the 50th AFIT leader in school history. For many years, the chancellor position was known as commandant.

Responding to aircraft distress call

Although prepared through rigorous training for the worst, the last call an air traffic controller wants to get is an aircraft in distress. On July 17, a C-5 Galaxy aircrew en route to WPAFB declared an in-flight emergency due to the nose-landing gear being temporarily disabled. Ultimately, a potential accident was averted as the C-5 landed safely after the pilots reported they found a way to reengage the nose gear.

Exercise evaluates Airmen readiness

WPAFB Airmen tested their ability to operate in a deployed environment during a Phase II readiness exercise Aug. 11-12. “The readiness exercise is important to evaluate, measure and report the ability of units to sustain wartime, contingency or force-sustainment missions,” said Wendy Larson, the 88 ABW’s inspector general.

Larson said there were two distinct evaluations: A field portion was held at the Warfighter Training Center. The second part was an evaluation of mission-essential tasks specific to each participating unit.

Air Force council meets at WPAFB

The Air Force’s Category Management Council met Aug. 10 at WPAFB to discuss progress and analysis of the program. The council meets every quarter but had not held an in-person session in 18 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although the pandemic disrupted quite a few things, the council needed to continue with its business.

“The Air Force mission did not cease because of COVID-19 and neither did the need to reduce installation costs to obtain more mission readiness,” said Roger Westermeyer, director of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center’s Enterprise Solutions Support.

SEPTEMBER

HPCON level moves back to Charlie

WPAFB transitioned to Health Protection Condition Charlie in response to an increased number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both on and off base, the 88 ABW and installation commander announced Sept. 1 during a Facebook Live town hall. Miller said the installation was experiencing a rise in transmission and hospitalization rates consistent with local and state communities.

In August, the base saw 166 COVID-19 positive cases tracked by the public health team. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data-tracker, high transmission rates had continued in surrounding counties for the previous three weeks.

Caption Mesha, a military working dog with the 88th Security Forces Squadron, is led over stairs Aug. 18 by her handler, Staff Sgt. Matthew Watkins, on the new obstacle course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JACK GARDNER Caption Mesha, a military working dog with the 88th Security Forces Squadron, is led over stairs Aug. 18 by her handler, Staff Sgt. Matthew Watkins, on the new obstacle course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JACK GARDNER

Military working dogs get obstacle course

Keeping up with training for military working dogs can be significant work and requires attention to detail. For the 88th Security Forces Squadron, keeping the K-9s sharp and properly trained presents a next-level challenge.

That challenge finally became easier July 14 with the opening of a new obstacle course for the kennel on WPAFB’s Area A. The course was first requested over two years ago when the old one fell into disrepair and could no longer be used, 88 SFS officials said.

Airmen equity office takes proactive steps

Even before the Air Force unveiled its comprehensive Disparity Review on Sept. 9, Wright-Patterson AFB’s new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office was kick-starting proactive conversations that will continue to foster a workplace environment based on merit, dignity and respect. The Air Force established its Office of Diversity and Inclusion in December 2020, and the base used that model to begin its own efforts this past spring in accordance with AFMC guidance.

“In my perfect world, climate surveys will come back saying people do feel included and believe they are actually part of the team,” said Kimberly Watson, who joined the DEIA team as chief in June. “I hope the outcome of our work is just that everybody can feel like they have a voice and can make a difference.”

Security Forces respond to incident

WPAFB was placed under lockdown around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 after reports of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The lockdown was lifted about four hours later.

“Two individuals approached the security desk inside NASIC and reported hearing one gunshot,” said Miller. “That drove the Security Forces member to call the Base Defense Operations Center and let them know about a potential active-shooter situation.”

That immediately put the base into lockdown. After a primary and secondary sweep, nothing was found inside the complex.

Wright-Patterson AFB remembers 9/11

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 10 in front of Fire Station One.

A small gathering of firefighters and explosive ordnance disposal technicians were able to attend the ceremony in person. It was streamed for the rest of the Wright-Patt community.

AFIT hosts graduation ceremony

AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management held a ceremony Sept. 16 to celebrate 17 students earning doctoral degrees. The newly minted Ph.D.s join a group of more than 960 other AFIT doctorate alumni.

Caption Air Force Marathon participants pick up their race packets and shop for merchandise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park Sept. 17 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Caption Air Force Marathon participants pick up their race packets and shop for merchandise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park Sept. 17 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Air Force Marathon goes virtual again

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the Air Force Marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September.

OCTOBER

Museum earns heritage award

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was selected by the Air Force History and Museums Program as a recipient of the 2021 Air Force Heritage Award for its “Flying the President” exhibit. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements by personnel that foster a better understanding and appreciation of the Air Force, its history and accomplishments.

“Flying the President” is a permanent exhibit that opened in the museum’s Presidential Gallery in August 2020 and highlights the rich history of presidential travel and the dedicated Air Force men and women who perform this critical, no-fail mission.

Flosi takes over as AFMC command chief

Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi became the next AFMC command chief master sergeant. As the command senior enlisted leader, Flosi serves as primary adviser to the commander and senior staff on all matters affecting training, education, readiness and effective utilization of AFMC’s more than 89,000 enlisted Airmen, civilians and family members.

Combined Federal Campaign begins

The Dayton District’s 60th annual Combined Federal Campaign kickoff was Oct. 6. It celebrated kindhearted contributions and support from federal employees, military service members and retirees within the district and beyond.

The 2021 CFC virtual kickoff theme was: “You Are the Face of Change.” It called out to all federal employees, including personnel from the Department of Defense, U.S. Postal Service and Veterans Affairs.

WPAFB partners with local schools

The Wizards of Wright! partnered with Communities in Schools of Ohio to share science, technology, engineering and math expertise with local students. On Sept. 16, North Dayton School of Discovery hosted its first STEM night. The event was held to showcase STEM projects of students in kindergarten through eighth grade to their parents and community members.

Firefighters help train Dayton department

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department provided training to the Dayton International Airport Fire Department at WPAFB’s fire training facility Oct. 5. A DIA crash truck and five firefighters came on base after dark to get the hands-on experience putting out aircraft fires.

“We have an annual certification requirement from (the Federal Aviation Administration),” said Chief Duane Stitzel, DIA Fire Department, “and that’s to do a live training fire every year involving an aircraft or an aircraft problem. Just like Wright-Patt is providing.”

Tree grant for Wright Brothers Memorial

The 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch and base volunteers partnered with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to plant 26 beech and dogwood trees at Wright Brothers Memorial through a National Environmental Education Foundation grant.

The tree planting took place Oct. 1 in the picnic area. The event was linked to National Public Lands Day, which is celebrated Sept. 25.

AFMC reaches support milestone for Space Force

AFMC declared initial operational capability for its Space Force support Oct. 1. The IOC milestone means AFMC is well on its way to fully supporting the Space Force as its servicing major command for assigned Airmen, leaders said.

Caption A team participates in the human-powered Class C category Oct. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck. Four competitors would pull on the ropes of a catapult to send a gourd toward a target several hundred feet downrange. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Caption A team participates in the human-powered Class C category Oct. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 16th annual Pumpkin Chuck. Four competitors would pull on the ropes of a catapult to send a gourd toward a target several hundred feet downrange. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Annual Pumpkin Chuck promotes learning, fun

After being forced to skip 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, the annual Pumpkin Chuck returned with pumpkins once again arching through the air near the old runways behind the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The event, sponsored by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, was held Oct. 22. It featured four smaller catapults built by local schools and organizations. Two huge machines – one of which came from western New York – was capable of hurling pumpkins more than a half-mile.

The purpose of the event was for people to have fun and stoke student curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math areas, according to Scott Steigerwald, lead organizer of this year’s Pumpkin Chuck.

NOVEMBER

Base lodge named best in Air Force

Wright-Patterson AFB was recognized as winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. The competition is divided into two categories. WPAFB took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms), while the small base winner (285 or less) was Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

Created in 1981, the Air Force Innkeeper Award Program recognizes installation-level lodging facilities providing the most outstanding accommodations and customer service to Air Force travelers.

Wright-Patterson right for upgraded training center

Air Force Materiel Command held a ribbon cutting Nov. 3 to commemorate the opening of the first of four newly renovated Follow-On Skills Training centers.

The airfield operations officer training program has been evaluated and revamped by the Air Force. More than 400 hours of redundant training were eliminated, and an AFMC squadron commander will now oversee all training in the career field.

Twenty-one sites were consolidated into four: WPAFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and Robins AFB, Georgia.

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, and Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore lay a wreath during the city’s Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Thomas A. Cloud Park. About 10 percent of the Huber Heights population are veterans. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, and Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore lay a wreath during the city’s Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Thomas A. Cloud Park. About 10 percent of the Huber Heights population are veterans. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Wright-Patterson supports local Veterans Day ceremonies

Wright-Patterson leaders joined in area Veterans Day ceremonies, including keynote addresses in Huber Heights and Centerville by Miller and Shaffer, respectively.

DECEMBER

Tree lighting sparks holiday spirt

The holiday spirit was out in full force Dec. 1 as the 88th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual holiday tree lighting on WPAFB. Families came out to celebrate and enjoy the different festivities, such as Santa and his dancing elves, cookies and hot cocoa, the Grinch and holiday music. The two-hour event took place near Prairie Trace Golf Course.

Caption Volunteers fill bags with homemade and store-bought cookies Dec. 8 during the 21st annual Airmen Cookie Drive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In all, more than 16,600 cookies were donated, and 1,386 individual bags are set for delivery to unaccompanied Airmen. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Caption Volunteers fill bags with homemade and store-bought cookies Dec. 8 during the 21st annual Airmen Cookie Drive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In all, more than 16,600 cookies were donated, and 1,386 individual bags are set for delivery to unaccompanied Airmen. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Cookie Drive brings tasty treats

Homemade and store-bought cookies came pouring in for the 2021 Airmen Cookie Drive at Wright-Patterson AFB. The drive was Dec. 8 in the USO Center. In all, more than 16,600 cookies were donated, and 1,386 individual bags got delivered to unaccompanied Airmen.

For two decades, unaccompanied Airmen at Wright-Patt have been filled with baked goods and the holiday spirit through this basewide campaign. The event helps show Airmen they are not alone during the holidays, organizers say.

Wright-Patt celebrates first human flight

WPAFB honored the local foundation of innovation and grit its mission is built upon Dec. 17, commemorating the Wright brothers’ accomplishments 118 years ago with the annual First Flight ceremony.

“It is important to celebrate this anniversary every year because the invention of flight is arguably one of the most influential achievements of the 20th century,” said Steve Byington, cultural resources manager for the 88th Civil Engineer Group.

The 88th Air Base Wing, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and National Aviation Heritage Area hosted the event in conjunction with Outer Banks Forever, the First Flight Society and Wright Brothers National Memorial near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

During the ceremony, Kitty Hawk and Dayton officials virtually traded soil to acknowledge the joint geographic effort and partnership that put humans in the sky in 1903.

Big anniversary for Boy Scout Troop 162

Boy Scout Troop 162 marked its 75th anniversary Dec. 13 with a court of honor and dinner in Fairborn. While the troop is sponsored by, and meets at, Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, it started in 1946 as the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base troop, chartered by the Wright-Patt Officers Wives Club. Even though the troop is no longer officially affiliated with the Air Force, there is still a strong Wright-Patt connection.

“For 60 years, we were the Wright-Patt troop, and that’s a legacy I’m very proud of,” Scoutmaster Erik Oberg told the gathering of scouts, parents and friends. “I’m proud that, today, we also call ourselves a Fairborn troop. We’d like to think we keep our feet in both worlds, welcoming military-connected and civilian families alike.”

AFMC leaders earn prestigious honor

Seventeen Department of the Air Force personnel were named 2021 Presidential Rank Award recipients by the Office of Personnel Management on Dec. 7. Of those 17, four are from AFMC:

· * Steven Rogers, senior scientist for Automatic Target Recognition and Sensor Fusion, AFRL

· * Charles Babish, technical adviser, Aircraft Structural Integrity, AFLCMC

· * Thomas Fischer, director of Engineering and Technical Management and chief engineer, AFMC

· * Kathryn Sowers, director of Strategic, Plans Programs, Requirements and Analyses, AFMC