AAPI mentoring panel set for May 24

· Dr. Yoon Hamrick, director of Staff, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base

· First Lt. Sofia Smith, Medical Laboratory Scientist, United States School of Aerospace Medicine, Air Force Research Laboratory

· Staff Sgt. Kevin Blevins, Technician, USAFSAM

Maj. Charlton E. Freeman, commander, 72nd Comptroller Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, will serve as moderator at the event.

This is the third of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period.

The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels. Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.