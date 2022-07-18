AC-130J crew study consultation may create $25M savings

Combined Shape Caption Two Joint Terminal Attack Controllers observe a bomb impact during a routine training exercise with 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing F-15E Strike Eagles at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia on July 7. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day, night and in all weather conditions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MASTER SGT. KELLY GOONAN Credit: Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan Credit: Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan Combined Shape Caption Two Joint Terminal Attack Controllers observe a bomb impact during a routine training exercise with 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing F-15E Strike Eagles at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia on July 7. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day, night and in all weather conditions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MASTER SGT. KELLY GOONAN Credit: Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan Credit: Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan

“All of the positions had subject matter experts who were able to rate the actions with some measure of effectiveness in order to quantify whether the crew is doing a good job or not,” said Taylor.

At AFSOC direction, the follow-on study looked at a seven-person crew, cutting a sensor operator and a gunner from the crew complement. The first step was to split functions with the remaining crewmembers, find combat systems operators that are cross-qualified to accomplish the sensor operator’s tasks, and analyze the crew responsibility matrix changes against the baseline study results to determine mission impact.

“We went through the same task evaluation scenarios in terms of the data collection we had run the time before because we wanted to make sure that we weren’t introducing some new variability in there. The scenarios were set up with the experts to cover tasks that occur at least 90% of the time regardless of the mission,” Taylor said.

She added, “Once we went to the seven-man crew, there were some things that ended up being safety of flight issues and they had to stop the scenario, which of course then gave us a data point that said that task is impossible to do.”

While the study revealed that the current aircraft configuration does not support a seven-member crew, a reduction of crew members could yield potential savings in the vicinity of $25 million. Reducing the crew size would require personnel training, configuration changes to the platform to use equipment more efficiently and modifications to crew communications to ensure the crew hears applicable messages for their responsibilities.

Currently the program is working on several aircraft modifications that are a result of crew feedback to address the tasks with unacceptable workload and situational awareness levels found in the previous study.

The studies completed by the team helped guide the discussion with the crew and has informed AFSOC prioritization of aircraft modifications to those that will have the greatest anticipated impact to workload reduction and move toward the 6-person crew objective. A follow-on study will continue the analysis to determine if the crew size can be further reduced to six to meet the original goal of the request.

Taylor, a statistician with 30 years of experience consulting on test design and analysis for the Department of Defense, found this to be an intense study.

“It is the single-largest workload and situational awareness study, or in other words, human systems study that the Air Force has ever done in terms of the volume of data collected,” said Taylor.