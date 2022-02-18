Active-shooter exercise at WPAFB to assess safety, security measures

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will test and evaluate its response under pressure in a base-wide active-shooter scenario Feb. 23, the first of two such exercises planned on the installation this year.
“Readiness translates to higher mission effectiveness and a safer workplace,” said Wendy Larson, 88th Air Base Wing inspector general. “No one wants to experience an active shooter, workplace violence or a widespread natural disaster. But I’d rather experience any of them with some muscle memory of what I should do.”
The exercise will commence on Area B, triggering lockdown notifications via the “Giant Voice,” phone and other electronic modes. Once the location of the “active shooter” is identified, the lockdown will be lifted in all other areas.
Officials say the exercise will end no later than 3 p.m.
“Often the focus is on the major muscle movements, such as first responders and command and control, but another capability to test is how building occupants respond to an active shooter,” Larson said. “Do they know when to hide or when to run? Do they know the best exit? How do supervisors account for their personnel after the fact?”
Each base employee plays a crucial, unique role in real-world incidents, from security forces, fire and medical personnel to Airmen who do not react to emergency situations every day.
“All personnel base-wide should follow the guidance received in their active-shooter training,” said Roxanne Viney, director of exercises at Wright-Patterson AFB. “They should know what to do, and exercising is the best way to test those skills. Wing inspection team members will be scattered across the base observing how personnel react.”
WPAFB officials remind base and community members to avoid the scenario area, if possible, and not call 911 during the exercise. Emergency-response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities are aware Wright-Patterson is conducting it.
The base community can also anticipate travel impacts, such as congested gate and roadway traffic and closures, increased security measures and emergency-response vehicles moving around the installation.
About the Author