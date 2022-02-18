Active-shooter exercise at WPAFB to assess safety, security measures

Each base employee plays a crucial, unique role in real-world incidents, from security forces, fire and medical personnel to Airmen who do not react to emergency situations every day.

“All personnel base-wide should follow the guidance received in their active-shooter training,” said Roxanne Viney, director of exercises at Wright-Patterson AFB. “They should know what to do, and exercising is the best way to test those skills. Wing inspection team members will be scattered across the base observing how personnel react.”

WPAFB officials remind base and community members to avoid the scenario area, if possible, and not call 911 during the exercise. Emergency-response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities are aware Wright-Patterson is conducting it.

The base community can also anticipate travel impacts, such as congested gate and roadway traffic and closures, increased security measures and emergency-response vehicles moving around the installation.