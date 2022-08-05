Active shooter exercise set for Aug. 10 at Wright-Patt

“Learning how to react to an active shooter can save your life on and off base,” Freund said.

Because this is an exercise, individuals are reminded to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities, who would respond during a real-world active shooter, were notified by exercise planners and know when it will be occurring.

“This is a base exercise,” Freund said. “We don’t want off-base police or fire to respond to the base.”

Drivers in the area are reminded to be observant, exercise caution, observe all traffic control signs or directions and be prepared to detour as instructed. Some of the following effects of the exercise could include:

* Gate traffic delays or rerouting to other entry control points if the gate is closed.

* Emergency response vehicles will be transiting around the base.

* Travel may be congested.

* Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

* Security measures will be increased.

* “Giant Voice” will be activated.

* Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

* Alert sirens will be sounded.