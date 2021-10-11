Admiral visits Wright-Patt clinic to thank Airmen

After meeting with the Airmen, Fabry recounted the situation she was facing at the time.

“It’s hard to imagine now, but way back in February and March, we were trying to figure out how to get vaccines out to our folks,” she said.

She was concerned for her first responders, a fire department and police force, as well as engineers who were working in a base lab and could not telework.

The admiral said she was also aware Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sat 70 miles away and the vaccine needed to be kept cold.

“This team was so willing to work with us and figure out a way to yes,” Fabry said. “I can’t thank this team enough for looking at all the complexities of that and still saying, “We can do this, we can make it happen.’”

Col. Christian Lyons, 88th MDG commander, voiced pride in his Airmen.

“I think it is a testament to our mighty medics, the fact that we’re able to extend our reach and provide trusted care outside the walls of our Medical Center,” he said. “We have extended our reach to protect our community and our population by projecting our medical force to when and where any portions of the (Defense Department) and our executive branch partners need our assistance. And I’m very proud of the team for that.”