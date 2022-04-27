Aeromedical evacuation instructors breathe life into new museum exhibit

Part of the exhibit features a fully assembled Transport Isolation System, like those used during the Ebola crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic to transport patients infected with these infectious diseases.

Additionally, the exhibit features the fuselage of a C-130, with both an aeromedical evacuation team and critical care transport team depicting how the Air Force evacuates injured personnel from harm’s way in the back of airframes.

Both he and his counterpart, Maj. Alicia Houston, led visitors through the TIS and through the fuselage of the C-130 during the museum’s grand-opening celebration, describing not only the humanitarian missions but also the training necessary.

“We’re both instructors in the aeromedical evacuation training program at USAFSAM, where many Air Force medical personnel come to advance their skills and bridge into aeromedical evacuation,” explained Houston. “Readiness is key; in this job, we have to always be ready.”

Readiness was definitely key in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when USAFSAM’s infectious disease instructors from C-STARS Omaha were temporarily reassigned to help train medical personnel to transport patients using the TIS, a system also used to transport those infected with Ebola years prior.

“Being part of the aeromedical evacuation community is the best job in the Air Force,” said Van Aken, “though I may be a little biased.”