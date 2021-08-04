AF chief of staff emphasizes imperative to modernize with allies in Europe trip

“Without change, we risk losing our competitive advantage to win in a highly contested environment,” Brown said. “We risk losing our credibility with our joint teammates, allies and partners, and ultimately our ability to defend our national interests.”

Brown’s priority of staying ahead of strategic competitors and emphasis on interoperability is further supported by in-theatre Air Force leadership.

“Continuing to build trust and confidence among our allies and partners is at the center of every action our team takes across the theater,” said Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “Prioritizing high-level integration and interoperability ensures our warfighters are always ready to help preserve the security and stability of Europe.”

Brown concluded his trip by visiting Airmen at Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases in Germany, taking the time to answer questions during an all-call and small group engagements during the trip. The topics addressed included the use-or-lose leave policy and virtual patient care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always keep in mind that our Airmen and their families have and continue to make incredible sacrifices as they serve,” Brown said. “I also realize they already have many of the innovative solutions we look for to drive modernization, and so my focus is ensuring we create an Air Force culture that gives them the access to opportunity, but also helps them solve complex issues impacting their everyday lives.”