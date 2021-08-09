AF Marathon: Next History and Heritage race debuts XB-70 Valkyrie

The XB-70 Valkyrie was a prototype of the planned B-70, a nuclear-armed, deep penetration strategic bomber and offered a maximum speed of 2,056 mph at 73,000 feet and a range of 4,288 miles.

“The XB-70 Valkyrie is one of the most iconic aircraft in U.S. Air Force history despite only two ever being made,” Brandon Hough, Marathon race director said. “It has long been a fan favorite of those who visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, and we are so excited to tell its story and to be able to feature it in our race series.”