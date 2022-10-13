AF mentoring panel to address employing people with disabilities

The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.
Brig. Gen. John R. Andrus, Commander, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, will host the event, which will feature panel representatives from across the Department of the Air Force. The event will highlight opportunities in mentorship and the workplace related to employment of individuals with disabilities.
Panel members also include:
· David Frank, associate general counsel for Civilian Personnel Policy, Department of the Air Force
· Michelle West, contracting lead, Small Business Innovative Research/Small Business Technology Transfer, AFWERX
· Courtney Morah, contracting officer, Small Business Innovative Research/Small Business Technology Transfer, AFWERX
This is one of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and focus on issues related to the cohorts celebrated during the special observance period.
The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.
Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.
Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.
About the Author