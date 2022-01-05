AF Museum videographer awarded regional Emmy for documentary

A special inspiration for LaRock was the 1944 documentary, ‘The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress,’ directed by William Wyler, which was included, in part, in the film.

“I documented the project by taking video and photos beginning in 2007, even before I joined the museum staff, and it was such a fantastic journey to see the aircraft transform from a pile of parts to a ‘must-see exhibit’ in our WWII Gallery,” LaRock said. “I simply just wanted to help carry on Wyler’s story.”

Wonderling wrote, produced and directed the documentary, featuring combat diaries with unflinching first-hand accounts of some of the crew’s most dangerous missions, along with curator and restoration crew interviews, and LaRock’s footage.

“I was completely unaware that behind-the-scenes footage was being recorded by anyone,” said Wondering. “Without the footage provided by the museum, we would have only been able to tell the historic story from WWII and not the modern-day restoration.”

According to LaRock, it was moving to see Wonderling weave his footage into the documentary in such a beautiful way.

“Receiving this Emmy is something that I will always treasure,” he said.

“I’m completely humbled by this award and so proud of everyone on the museum and Think TV teams,” said LaRock. “I’d like to thank and congratulate Richard Wonderling, Richard Nordstrom, Zach Kramer, Dan Nachtrab and the entire team of talented creatives at the station on their 57th annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award.”

Footage from “Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” can be viewed at https://thinktv.org/memphis-belle-the-final-mission/.

The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and related media and to the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

This chapter serves 13 markets throughout a four-state region: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia and is a non-profit organization affiliated with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Find more at https://ohiovalleyemmy.org/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.