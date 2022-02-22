AFIT, Army partner to collect nuclear forensics data

That data-collection process is something Dugan is very familiar with having served as the nuclear disablement team chief for the 20th Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives Command. Her relationship enabled her and two students to partner with 20th CBRNE’s Nuclear Disablement Team 3 on a training mission at the Nevada National Security Site in October.

“We took a handheld XRF, which is a fluorescent spectrometer, and we took a handheld LIBS, which is a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer, and we wanted to research the feasibility of radionuclide field confirmation on these portable detectors,” Dugan said.

Army Maj. Christopher Sutphin, a nuclear engineering master’s student, is working with 1st Lt. Ashwin Rao, an AFIT doctoral student, to complete the data analytics on the samples.

“The operational goal is to give commanders as close to real-time assessment and recommendations of a radiological hazard,” Sutphin said. “While we are focused on homeland security, the equipment and evaluation process can be extended to the ready force and emergency response in the future.”

Rao said he’s used these portable devices for research over the last three-and-a-half years but never had the opportunity to evaluate them in an operational setting.

“It was amazing to finally be able to apply these analytical devices in the field on real nuclear debris at these historic test sites,” he said. “As students, being able to translate research to a practical military environment helps bridge the gap between academia and the operational world.”

The opportunity to combine real-world military operational activities with educational research is a unique advantage to AFIT’s programs.

“The benefits of an AFIT education is twofold applicable,” Dugan said. “First, an AFIT education enhances one’s critical thinking, or the ability to think outside the box. Secondly, as a military leader, it is important to have a technical background. Understanding both the operational world and scientific community helps me improve the Soldiers and Airmen’s ‘fighting positions.’

“Finally, it’s a real special niche to be able to communicate effectively to both the warfighter and the scientific community.”