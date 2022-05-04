AFIT Civil Engineer School strengthening diversity and inclusion initiatives

Nearly 50 faculty and staff from the CE School participated in the workshop. Facilitators employed their innovative teaching techniques through the use of tablets for electronically recording responses and accessing electronic documents and QR codes to collect individual anonymous survey responses.

Participants were also split into different small discussion groups each day to increase the diversity of interactions.

“It was great to witness firsthand the interest from the CE School’s faculty and staff in just having a discussion and learning more about D&I,” said Col. Laurie Richter, CE School dean. “The CE School is committed to advancing the force development of (Air Force) civil engineers through deliberate education; the more we normalize D&I principles in our courses, the stronger we are as an enterprise.”

A stronger, more deliberate focus on D&I initiatives within the school is in direct alignment with CE career field efforts, officials said.

During the 2022 CE Summit at AFIT in March, two panel discussions took place on the topic of diversity and inclusion. “Advancing Diversity & Inclusion in CE” was held with key career field managers centered on the current efforts to build a more diverse and inclusive force. Next, the civil engineer D&I team hosted its first CE Women’s History Month panel, enabling female CE Airmen to share the opportunities and challenges faced in their careers.

In a “We are CE” video played at the summit, Col. Shamekia Toliver, deputy director of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Installations Directorate, said, “As a young lieutenant, I never worked for another female officer. What I think is a positive trend is we are actually having the conversation. The Air Force civil engineer community has the opportunity to lead the way in so many ways.”