AFIT dean receives Career Achievement in Government Award

Badiru has written or co-authored over 35 books, more than 30 book chapters, over 130 journal and magazine articles and more than 200 conference presentations. His areas of interest include mathematical modeling, project modeling and analysis, economic analysis, systems engineering, and efficiency/productivity analysis and improvement.

Badiru earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, master’s degrees in mathematics and industrial engineering from Tennessee Technological University, and a doctoral degree in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida. He is a registered professional engineer and a certified project management professional.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineering and a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. He is a member of several professional associations and scholastic honor societies including the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences and the American Society for Engineering Education.

Badiru is active in his local community as part of the Beavercreek Environmental Advisory Board. He has also served multiple roles for the Egbe Omo of Yoruba of Greater Miami Valley, including president, publicity manager and newsletter editor.

In 2006, he and his wife endowed two perpetual undergraduate scholarships at their alma mater, Tennessee Technological University, with the intent to reduce the equity gap for historically marginalized students at an institutional level. In 2021, he extended his philanthropy to establish the Professor Adedeji Bodunde Badiru Prize for best graduating student in systems engineering at the University of Lagos, Nigeria.