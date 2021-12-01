AFIT faculty member wins AETC educator of the year

“Beyond the immediate mission, being an educator is an investment toward the future of society. Thus, to be selected as an ‘educator of the year’ is something very special that transcends the boundary of the individual’s academic institution. On this note, the entire AFIT campus celebrates the selection of Dr. Brett Borghetti as AETC educator of the year,” said Dr. Adedeji Badiru, dean of AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management.

Borghetti joined the AFIT faculty in 2008 as an active duty Air Force officer and in 2013 he transitioned to a civilian position. He earned his Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree from AFIT in computer systems, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Borghetti’s expertise is in artificial intelligence, machine learning and multi-agent systems with a current research focus on machine learning for physical science sensors (hyperspectral, seismic) and improving performance of teams of humans and machines. He teaches graduate-level courses in machine learning, discrete mathematics, data security, artificial intelligence, and algorithm design. He has authored 2 book chapters, 21 journal articles and 23 refereed conference publications.

“Winning this award, in the face of a very stiff competition, reflects on the commitment of AFIT to teaching excellence. I congratulate Dr. Borghetti and wish him well in mentoring other faculty members to follow his benchmark for a superior integration of teaching, research, and defense-focused consultation,” said Badiru.