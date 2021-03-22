AFIT Graduate School of Engineering and Management graduation set for March 25

The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management will present 233 master’s and eight doctorate degrees at a graduation ceremony March 25.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzJcp8LbDjI.
The guest speaker is Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force’s chief of Space Operations. Raymond serves as the senior uniformed Space Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of all organic and assigned space forces serving in the United States and overseas.
This graduating class includes 175 Air Force officers and three noncommissioned officers, 33 Space Force officers, seven Army officers, five Marine Corps officers, 12 Defense Department civilians and three defense contractors. Two international students from Australia also are set to graduate.
All the graduate school’s degrees are in science, technology, engineering and math fields. One graduate will earn dual degrees.