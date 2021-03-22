AFIT Graduate School of Engineering and Management graduation set for March 25

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzJcp8LbDjI.

The guest speaker is Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force’s chief of Space Operations. Raymond serves as the senior uniformed Space Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of all organic and assigned space forces serving in the United States and overseas.