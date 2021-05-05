AFIT instructor earns AETC Outstanding Civilian Airman of Year award

In 2020, French taught 134 lessons and delivered 243 hours of instruction to 1,800 civil engineers in project programming, financial management and realty management. During this time, she also served as a Department of Defense-level subject matter expert, providing 45 hours of consulting services on a variety of civil engineering topics and informed Air Force-wide policy updates.

The requirement to rapidly pivot to virtual delivery of courses due to the pandemic didn’t faze French. She helped convert more than 40 courses to a distance learning platform, several having never before been taught virtually. Her efforts enabled nearly 3,000 students to fulfill their continuing education needs.