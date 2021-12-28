AFIT, Israeli air force leaders explore expanded partnership

Additionally, AFIT is hosting an IAF officer as part of the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program. Managed by the deputy under secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, the ESEP program promotes international cooperation in military research, development, test, and evaluation through the exchange of government military and civilian engineers and scientists.

Capt. Daniel Kariv, assigned to the graduate school’s aeronautics and astronautics department, is working with U.S. Air Force counterparts to research aero elasticity issues between both forces’ aircraft.

The Israeli Aircraft Programs and Engineering Center is responsible for the total life cycle management of all aircraft systems and managing the IAF Science and Technology program. The center handles acquisition and initial fielding of new aircraft systems, upgrades and develops new materiel solutions, and transitions new technologies into militarily capabilities. As head of the center, Dvorjetski is responsible for ensuring system sustainability as well as extending and improving the capabilities of fielded systems.

Dvorjetski’s visit was a follow on meeting to a July 2021 visit by IAF Brig. Gen. Shimon Tsentsiper, head of the IAF’s Materiel Directorate. Both visits helped to strengthen the international partnership and demonstrate AFIT’s strength as an international education and research collaborator.

“We appreciate the great opportunity to engage with the Israeli Air Force’s Material Directorate team and look forward to advancing our mission goals together,” said Anderson.