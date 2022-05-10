AFIT leader receives SECDEF Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service

He created and consistently applied a unique-systems engineering and test hybrid process that improved rigor and effectiveness for 65 major defense acquisition programs, generating more than $204 million in cost savings.

“While this is an individual award, I share it with the great professionals within the STAT COE and the office of Developmental Test, Evaluation, and Assessments,” said Ahner. “It is a testament to surrounding yourself with great professionals and staying out of their way.”

A registered professional engineer and professor of operations research, Ahner has written over 70 technical articles, made over 100 technical presentations, and has led several technical working groups. He is an active member of the Military Operations Research Society, Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences, International Test and Evaluation Association, and the American Society for Engineering Education.

Ahner joined AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management faculty in 2010 culminating a 22 year Army career. His awards and honors include being a 2017 Affiliate Society Council of Dayton Outstanding Engineers and Scientists Awardee and recent service on the technical committee for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Assessing the Physical and Technical Suitability of DoD Test and Evaluation Ranges and Infrastructure study.