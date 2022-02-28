AFLCMC agency launches plan aimed at developing international partnerships

The new AFSAC FLO and Family Community and Information Hub serves FLOs and their families assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The purpose of the hub and initiative is to help AFSAC FLOs and their families become better acclimated to living in Dayton. AFSAC team members and FLO community members of the hub share tips for living in Dayton and helpful information related to social activities, language classes, health and medical resources, emergency and crisis information, schools, housing, and other events.

Speaking from personal experience living overseas, Cropsey relayed that “Moving to a new country with your family is a significant challenge to your personal resilience and family cohesiveness. The AFSAC FLO and Family Community and Information Hub equips our FLO team mates with the necessary resources to connect with each other, open up communication channels, and in turn enhance family well-being which, as we all know, improves focus on the mission.”