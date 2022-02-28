AFLCMC agency launches plan aimed at developing international partnerships

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate hosted a virtual event on Feb.17 with foreign liaison officers representing U.S. international partner nations around the world to formally announce the 2022 theme: “Year of the International Partner.”
With the announcement, AFSAC unveiled a new ‘AFSAC FLO and Family Community and Information Hub’ as a new international community development initiative to support the international officers and their families stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“The 2022 theme was identified as part of our strategic anchor focused on building enduring relationships,” said Brig. Gen Luke C.G. Cropsey, director of AFSAC. “The relationships we nurture with 115 partner nations are critical to the U.S. National Defense Strategy and the collective security we create with our international partners through a combined commitment of shared values and interoperable weapon systems.”
The new AFSAC FLO and Family Community and Information Hub serves FLOs and their families assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The purpose of the hub and initiative is to help AFSAC FLOs and their families become better acclimated to living in Dayton. AFSAC team members and FLO community members of the hub share tips for living in Dayton and helpful information related to social activities, language classes, health and medical resources, emergency and crisis information, schools, housing, and other events.
Speaking from personal experience living overseas, Cropsey relayed that “Moving to a new country with your family is a significant challenge to your personal resilience and family cohesiveness. The AFSAC FLO and Family Community and Information Hub equips our FLO team mates with the necessary resources to connect with each other, open up communication channels, and in turn enhance family well-being which, as we all know, improves focus on the mission.”
The AFSAC team at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plans a variety of activities and events throughout 2022 under the theme ‘Year of the International Partner’. For more updates related to AFSAC and international partners, visit www.aflcmc.af.mil/WELCOME/Organizations/Air-Force-Security-Assistance-Cooperation-Directorate/Stories.
