AFLCMC office keeps force armed and ready

“If a weapon system is being phased out and the Army and Air Force have made the determination to adopt a new weapon, we will partner with the Army and go do the acquisition piece to that,” Hamer said. “We’ll accomplish market research, legal reviews, Non-Nuclear Munitions Safety Boards to ensure it is safe for Air Force users.”

The Small Arms IPT manages everything from pistols for Security Forces, rifles for the Honor Guard and compact rifles for aircrew protection.

“We’ve recently completed a contract for the M-18 with Sig Sauer that will replace all the old Beretta M-9 side arms,” Hamer said.

