AFLCMC Sensors Division looks to ‘haunt’ adversaries with GHOST

The flexibility to add new sensors as technology improves is a key objective.

“A good example is like the mouse on a computer,” Shock said. “They all connect with a USB connection. So you may want one … with the scroll ball. If it has a USB connection, it’s easy to just pull your normal standard mouse out, then put in another one in using the same connection because it’s ‘plug and play.’”

The open architecture also includes the software to create essentially a virtual environment for vendors – even third-party vendors – to create applications.

“What we’re trying to do is avoid that proprietary vendor lock,” Shock said. “We could update the system ourselves, if newer technology comes available.”

The GHOST program has been designated as a Section 804 rapid prototyping program and is currently working a 12-month effort with three vendors to design prototypes. In addition, the Government will perform an open architecture assessment on all three vendor’s systems in the AFRL’s Open Architecture Technology Lab. Following that effort, the GHOST team will perform a source selection to select one vendor to build flyable prototypes to continue driving the program towards fielding the system.

